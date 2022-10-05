Laguna Health Expo

Start From: Saturday 15 October 2022, 09:00AM to Saturday 15 October 2022, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Laguna Phuket and BDMS are pleased to invite you to a one-day Health Expo in Canal Village (at the new Lifestyle Hub) on the 15th October from 09.00am to 03.00pm. As our new Wellness and Medical clinic by BDMS will open early next year, we want to give you a preview of some of the treatments that will be available in Laguna Wellness by BDMS clinic and introduce you to some of our doctors! Join the health talks and do a FREE health screening! 1️⃣ 10.00am to 11.00am: "Regenerative medicine for a better quality of life" - Dr. Yuwaluk Phewnuan, MD. Anti-aging Medicine 2️⃣ 11.00am to 12.00pm: “Better vision for a better life” - Dr. Fonthip Na Pombejara, MD. Oculoplastic Surgery 3️⃣ 1.30pm to 3.00pm: “Men’s health: erectile dysfunction” - Dr. Suebpong Angchoun, MD. General Surgery On top on this, if you’re a resident of Laguna Phuket, you can register for a FREE consultation with Dr.Yuwaluk - MD. Anti-aging Medicine. Book your slot in advance: