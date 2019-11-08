Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards

GOLF: Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 November 2019, 09:30AM

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards recognise excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations through its annual awards programme. Votes for a range of categories were cast by golf professionals and the public over a nine-month duration to eventually honour organisations that are leaders in their fields.

“Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary this year, we are grateful to be recognised as a leader in the golf tourism business. These two prestigious awards exemplify our brands – Laguna Golf and Banyan Tree – and spur us to be a forerunner and continually raise the bar to deliver excellent service and exceptional experiences,” said Paul Wilson, Assistant Vice President/Group Director of Laguna Golf.

Located by Bang Tao Bay on Phuket’s northwest coast, Laguna Golf Phuket is an 18-hole, par-71 golf course. With easy access by complimentary shuttle between surrounding hotels in Laguna Phuket, the redesigned golf course has been revitalised to world-class standards. The layout is playable yet truly challenging golf course for enthusiasts of all abilities, said a release announcing the awards.

The course features scenic lagoons, coconut groves and undulating fairways. After fully reopening in January 2015, the landscape provides golfers with two distinct scenic experiences with lush tropical foliage on the front nine, while the back holes feature coconut groves and sand bunkers.

“The layout also highlights sustainable environmental conservation, of which Laguna Phuket is renowned for. Emphasis on the natural surroundings, combined with local wildlife to create a tranquil holiday paradise for golfers,” the release noted.

Laguna Phuket, part of the Banyan Tree Group, is home to three distinctive Banyan Tree resorts: Banyan Tree Phuket, Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary Phuket and DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree.

“Each deliver a unique experience in a tranquil setting,” said the release.

“Banyan Tree Phuket features luxury all-pool villas nestled around a saltwater lagoon and surrounded by lush tropical gardens. It is the perfect destination for travellers who seek a secluded hideaway, and a golf vacation at the doorstep.

“Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary Phuket offers an exclusive wellbeing journey to restore the mind, body and soul, while DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket is an intimate haven offering the utmost in comfort and privacy,” it added.