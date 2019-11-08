THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards

Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards

GOLF: Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 November 2019, 09:30AM

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole championship course and Banyan Tree Group’s flagship Banyan Tree Phuket have been named Thailand’s Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the 6th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

« »

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards recognise excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations through its annual awards programme. Votes for a range of categories were cast by golf professionals and the public over a nine-month duration to eventually honour organisations that are leaders in their fields.

“Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary this year, we are grateful to be recognised as a leader in the golf tourism business. These two prestigious awards exemplify our brands – Laguna Golf and Banyan Tree – and spur us to be a forerunner and continually raise the bar to deliver excellent service and exceptional experiences,” said Paul Wilson, Assistant Vice President/Group Director of Laguna Golf.

Located by Bang Tao Bay on Phuket’s northwest coast, Laguna Golf Phuket is an 18-hole, par-71 golf course. With easy access by complimentary shuttle between surrounding hotels in Laguna Phuket, the redesigned golf course has been revitalised to world-class standards. The layout is playable yet truly challenging golf course for enthusiasts of all abilities, said a release announcing the awards.

The course features scenic lagoons, coconut groves and undulating fairways. After fully reopening in January 2015, the landscape provides golfers with two distinct scenic experiences with lush tropical foliage on the front nine, while the back holes feature coconut groves and sand bunkers.

“The layout also highlights sustainable environmental conservation, of which Laguna Phuket is renowned for. Emphasis on the natural surroundings, combined with local wildlife to create a tranquil holiday paradise for golfers,” the release noted.

Laguna Phuket, part of the Banyan Tree Group, is home to three distinctive Banyan Tree resorts: Banyan Tree Phuket, Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary Phuket and DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree.

“Each deliver a unique experience in a tranquil setting,” said the release.

“Banyan Tree Phuket features luxury all-pool villas nestled around a saltwater lagoon and surrounded by lush tropical gardens. It is the perfect destination for travellers who seek a secluded hideaway, and a golf vacation at the doorstep.

“Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary Phuket offers an exclusive wellbeing journey to restore the mind, body and soul, while DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket is an intimate haven offering the utmost in comfort and privacy,” it added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia
Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket
Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller as Liverpool win and Barca stumble
Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers
Nadal returns to No. 1, Barty tops women's rankings
South Africans to put economic woes aside and honour Springboks
Old guard prevails in Kamala Lawn Bowls
15th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon 2019 [VIDEO]
BISP-Cruzeiro hoist Grab Cup title in Bangkok
Hamilton wins sixth title with second place finish
Springboks blitz England to win third World Cup
England, Springboks aim to lift home gloom with rugby win

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

"again your lack of interlect shows through"Dear R.,if you respond to my comment next time...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

'Strange' how the private water sources never sem to dry out, All the lakes in kamala., Cher...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Lets start with the Governor, and than going down the 'Officials tree',... Question: how can...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

What a kind of incompetent Officialdom Phuket has by not being able to secure/provide the elementa...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

All this ridiculous Officials talks, as the water disaster is just starting now. Already a year they...(Read More)

Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

Is it true that the thai army is larger than these of France and UK together? And amazingly play dep...(Read More)

Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

The 'defence' checkpoint very 'strategic' amid forests/rubber plantages. Qute invit...(Read More)

German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers

Why did she not give them a wrong Pin Nr,?...(Read More)

Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach

I’ve noticed travelling Thailand....certainly foreigners have a lack of common sense. Speeding ...(Read More)

Phuket residents lend a hand heaving python from neighbourhood drain

Was it three meters, or five as an earlier report states? ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Naka Yai Island Beach House
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS