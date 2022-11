Laguna Beach Festival, presented by Works.com

Start From: Sunday 4 December 2022, 01:00PM to Monday 5 December 2022, 11:30PM

UPCOMING EVENT: Laguna Beach Festival, presented by Works.com Join us for a FREE event in Laguna Phuket, 2 days (and night) of fun, music, food, well-being, fitness and more! Let’s have fun with our 3 zones: - Beach Market (at Laguna Beach) A variety of food stalls from #LagunaPhuket hotels and local vendors and kite experience. -Wellbeing Deck (at Laguna Beach) Enjoy fitness and well-being activities hosted by Technogym, Banyan Tree Veya & Angsana Laguna Phuket -Lagoon Stage (at Laguna Grove) FREE ENTRY concerts: 4 Dec 2022 Bodyslam & Palaphol 5 Dec 2022 NONT TANONT Date: 4 & 5 Dec 2022 Time: from 1PM onwards Location: Laguna Phuket Save the date for this exciting event!