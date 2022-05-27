Tengoku
Laem Sai villagers granted permission to live on state land

PHUKET: Thirty-four villagers living at Baan Laem Sai in Tambon Thepkrasattri have avoided having their homes demolished for being built on government land.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 May 2022, 10:00AM

The 34 families were yesterday (May 27) handed official documents issued by the Phuket office of the Marine Department confirming they have the right to remain on the land.

The permissions to stay were handed over at the Baan Laem Sai Community Hall at an event led by Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in and Phuket Marine Office Director Nachapong Pranit.

Joining them were Thepkasattri Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) Chief Sittichai Chantawat and Thepkrasattri Moo 5 Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) Wichai Kraithep.

Mr Nachapong explained that formal complaints had been filed against 48 households encroaching on state land in the area, which led to an order being issued for the villagers to vacate the properties or else face having them demolished.

However, as the land was in close proximity to a natural waterway, the land in question was under the purview of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, making the issue under the remit of the Marine Department to decide whether or not the villagers can stay.

Of the 48 encroachers, 34 families were permitted to stay on the land, he added.

Fourteen were denied permission to stay, and an order to demolish their structures built on the land has been issued, he noted.

The 34 families were granted permission to stay considering their special economic circumstances, Mr Nachapong said.

“There has been a push from various departments to solve problems together, including local government offices, the Phuket Ombudsman’s Office, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister, the Marine Department and the Ministry of Transport, and most importantly the Thepkrasattri orBorTor Council,” he said.

“We have now issued certificates to the troubled group confirming that the Phuket Marine Office  has issued permits to the Laem Sai villagers allowing them to stay,” Mr Nachapong said.

The villagers are to pay Thepkrasattri OrBorTor an annual fee of B5 per square metre for the areas they occupy for their homes, and double that fee for any other structures that they are granted permission to build on the land, he added.

