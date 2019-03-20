’Lady of the Hills’ was a Thai bride

YORKSHIRE: A woman found dead in the Yorkshire Pennines 15 years ago, who was dubbed the “Lady of the Hills”, has been identified in a long-running cold case investigation.

A reconstructed photo that is probably Lamduan Seekanya, who died near Horton-in-Ribblesdale in 2004. Photo: Yorkshire Police

Authorities in Thailand have matched fingerprints taken from the body to 36-year-old Lamduan Seekanya, who was married to British school teacher, David Armitage, 55, according to the London Evening Standard.

The woman’s remains were found by walkers near Horton-in-Ribblesdale in England in 2004.

The body was unidentified for years.

The advanced decomposition meant pathologists could not formally establish a cause of death.

Mr Armitage said he was aware of a whispering campaign against him in Thai media: “I know the inferences are there, but I’m just getting on with my life. It’s been a long time,” he told British tabloid The Sun.

There was no suggestion that Mr Armitage is the subject of any police investigation.

The English teacher, who works at Kanchanaburi Rajabhat University, said the British embassy advised him not to talk about the case.

North Yorkshire police are investigating the couple’s marriage.

Mr Armitage moved to Thailand after friends and family were told Ms Lamduan had “disappeared”, according to the tabloid.

British police have not revealed the results from the fingerprints, but Thai authorities confirmed they matched Ms Lamduan’s records.

It is understood Ms Lamduan, mother to Mr Armitage’s two children, died up to three weeks before her body was found on Sept 20, 2004.

She was discovered face down in a stream wearing socks, jeans and a ripped bra that hung from her left arm.

Her shoes were never found.

Pathologists ruled out her being stabbed, bludgeoned or shot, concluding that a possible cause of death was hypothermia.

