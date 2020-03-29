THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government

Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government

THAILAND: The government yesterday (Mar 28) warned that people are not practising social distancing which is resulting in a steady spread of COVID-19, which by yesterday amounted to a total of 1,388 infections and six deaths.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 March 2020, 12:28PM

Just to be sure: A member of the Emergency Services Unit of Thailand sprays disinfectant at stretchers used by rescuers and ambulance staff to protect them against exposure to COVID-19 while transporting patients. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Just to be sure: A member of the Emergency Services Unit of Thailand sprays disinfectant at stretchers used by rescuers and ambulance staff to protect them against exposure to COVID-19 while transporting patients. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Despite invocation of the emergency decree, people have not complied with measures to control the spread of the virus as the number of new infections continues to soar, COVID-19 Administration Centre spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Dr Taweesin made the remarks yesterday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said it was agreed the efficiency of disease control is assessed by a reduction in new infections.

“But the rising figures show that people still are not cooperating enough, and they have to do more to help with control measures,” Dr Taweesin said.

Citing figures, he said that if only 70% of the people cooperate, new infection cases will continue to surge. With 80% cooperating, figures will go down gradually, and if 90% of people cooperate, a marked decrease will follow.

He also said it was agreed that state procurement regulations will be relaxed to allow three agencies - the Food and Drugs Administration, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, and the Comptroller-General Department - to fast-track the purchase and import of medical equipment and personal protective gear for medical personnel.

QSI International School Phuket

Meanwhile, 22 revellers at a drug party in Chiang Rai yesterday were arrested yesterday for gathering in defiance of the nationwide Emergency Decree.

Comprising 10 men and 12 women between the ages of 20 and 30, they were nabbed at a hotel in Muang district.

They were attending a pool party where alcohol and drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine were being served. Police also confiscated 237,000 baht in cash found in a bag.

An initial investigation showed that a 24-year-old from Trat had been holding parties at the hotel since Thursday (Mar 26). It is not known if he started holding the parties there because most public venues are unavailable during the virus scare.

Chiang Rai governor Prajon Prachsakul said police raided the hotel in tambon Tha Sut after receiving a tip-off.

Apart from drug-related charges, the detainees will also be penalised for defying the Emergency Decree, which bans gatherings. The penalty is two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Chiang Rai has five COVID-19 cases.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Close to 300 Thais stranded at Malaysia border
Phuket’s six new COVID-19 cases all from Patong, total hits 53
Europe virus toll surges, peak still far off
Thai AirAsia cancels all domestic flights next month
All Phuket beaches closed
Phuket COVID-19 PUI man flees designated accommodation, convinced to return
Phuket Governor extends ‘voluntary street curfew’, warns of strict enforcement
Thailand records another COVID-19 death, 109 new cases, 1,245 total
Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47
Singapore may jail people who stand close
Four passengers die on stranded Dutch cruise ship
52 hotels in Phuket announce plans to close: THA President
Italy, Spain suffer record virus deaths as British PM tests positive
Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver
Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

 

Phuket community
Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

I wonder if we will ever hear of an infection occurring that didn't involve "tourists"...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

i hope nai harn remain open...(Read More)

Thai Airways prepares to ground fleet

"..to cut the "water head" coming time.Excellent time to get rid of dead wood (thousa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

About humidity and high temperature, yes below 33 degrees not too big difference, but actually I wou...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

What exactly would be achieved by closing beaches during the day time when UV levels are super-high ...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

Good to see Insp K has added another string to his bow- now he's a virologist!!...(Read More)

Thai Airways prepares to ground fleet

Hope for Thai Airways that technical management now able to cut the staff 'water head' comin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

People are wearing masks in Asia and it's working. The Thai gov is providing a 4 pack for 1...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

I don’t think so. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

Even if high temperature and high humidity both are good factors in against the Corona virus I'm...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket

 