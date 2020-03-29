Lack of social distancing causing spread, says government

THAILAND: The government yesterday (Mar 28) warned that people are not practising social distancing which is resulting in a steady spread of COVID-19, which by yesterday amounted to a total of 1,388 infections and six deaths.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 March 2020, 12:28PM

Just to be sure: A member of the Emergency Services Unit of Thailand sprays disinfectant at stretchers used by rescuers and ambulance staff to protect them against exposure to COVID-19 while transporting patients. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Despite invocation of the emergency decree, people have not complied with measures to control the spread of the virus as the number of new infections continues to soar, COVID-19 Administration Centre spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Dr Taweesin made the remarks yesterday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said it was agreed the efficiency of disease control is assessed by a reduction in new infections.

“But the rising figures show that people still are not cooperating enough, and they have to do more to help with control measures,” Dr Taweesin said.

Citing figures, he said that if only 70% of the people cooperate, new infection cases will continue to surge. With 80% cooperating, figures will go down gradually, and if 90% of people cooperate, a marked decrease will follow.

He also said it was agreed that state procurement regulations will be relaxed to allow three agencies - the Food and Drugs Administration, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, and the Comptroller-General Department - to fast-track the purchase and import of medical equipment and personal protective gear for medical personnel.

Meanwhile, 22 revellers at a drug party in Chiang Rai yesterday were arrested yesterday for gathering in defiance of the nationwide Emergency Decree.

Comprising 10 men and 12 women between the ages of 20 and 30, they were nabbed at a hotel in Muang district.

They were attending a pool party where alcohol and drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine were being served. Police also confiscated 237,000 baht in cash found in a bag.

An initial investigation showed that a 24-year-old from Trat had been holding parties at the hotel since Thursday (Mar 26). It is not known if he started holding the parties there because most public venues are unavailable during the virus scare.

Chiang Rai governor Prajon Prachsakul said police raided the hotel in tambon Tha Sut after receiving a tip-off.

Apart from drug-related charges, the detainees will also be penalised for defying the Emergency Decree, which bans gatherings. The penalty is two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Chiang Rai has five COVID-19 cases.