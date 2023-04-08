La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

Start From: Saturday 6 May 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 6 May 2023, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Phuket’s Iconic Dining Establishment Since 1991, Siam Supper Club, will be the venue for the Saturday May 06, 2023 dinner. An amazing menu, with paired drinks, has been created specifically for the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner. Dress code - Jacket’s optional for men, no jeans. Members - THB 6,000 p.p., limited invited guests - THB 7,500 p.p. To book your seat at this very special dinner, please visit - phuketticketmaster.com

*Pay via Bank Transfer and only pay the dinner price, booking fees only apply to other payment options.