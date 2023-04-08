Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

Start From: Saturday 6 May 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 6 May 2023, 10:30PM

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - May 2023

« »

Phuket’s Iconic Dining Establishment Since 1991, Siam Supper Club, will be the venue for the Saturday May 06, 2023 dinner. An amazing menu, with paired drinks, has been created specifically for the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner. Dress code - Jacket’s optional for men, no jeans. Members - THB 6,000 p.p., limited invited guests - THB 7,500 p.p. To book your seat at this very special dinner, please visit - phuketticketmaster.com

*Pay via Bank Transfer and only pay the dinner price, booking fees only apply to other payment options.

Buy tickets

Person : Chaine Phuket
Address : Siam Supper Club, 40 Lagoon Rd, Tambon Cherngtalay
Phone : 093 581 1494
Website :
http://chainephuket.com/

 

Members (6,000.00 Baht) : *
Invited members guest (7,500.00 Baht) : *
Closing date for ticket sales: Saturday 6 May 2023
Start From: Saturday 6 May 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 6 May 2023, 10:30PM
Weekday: [Sat.]
*
*
CAPTCHA
*

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

The Phuket taxi hystery is completely getting out of the corrupt dumb 'Officials' hands. Jus...(Read More)

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

When a driver can charge three days minimum wage for a one hour trip, the govt needs to increas...(Read More)

PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

Just 4 dead last Songkhran in Phuket, it’s 4 to many. Think they most stable up whit body bags thi...(Read More)

ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents

Here's a slogan for them. "Don't throw water at people on motorbikes as they try to go ...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with the...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

Obviously the guilty party is the brainless thug who attacked the taxi driver with a tire iron over ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

here we go again, and every one those taxy crooks now feel like vigilantes thanks you the protectio...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

This is now descending to the Wild West truly disgraceful and inflamed by the media and authorities ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 Nobody misses you ! Funny you still interested in reading stories about a country you d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 