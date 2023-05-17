La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - Jun 2023

Start From: Thursday 8 June 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 8 June 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The 2023 Michelin Guide-recommended Thai fine-dining restaurant, Jaras Restaurant, in Kamala, will be the venue for the Thursday June 08, 2023 dinner. An amazing menu, with paired drinks, has been created specifically for the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner.

Dress code - Jacket’s optional for men, no jeans,with Chaine ribbon.

Members - THB 6,000 p.p., limited invited guests - THB 6,900 p.p. To book your seat at this very special dinner, please visit - phuketticketmaster.com

*Pay via Bank Transfer and only pay the dinner price, booking fees only apply to other payment options.