La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - Jun 2023

The 2023 Michelin Guide-recommended Thai fine-dining restaurant, Jaras Restaurant, in Kamala, will be the venue for the Thursday June 08, 2023 dinner. An amazing menu, with paired drinks, has been created specifically for the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner.

Dress code - Jacket’s optional for men, no jeans,with Chaine ribbon.

Members - THB 6,000 p.p., limited invited guests - THB 6,900 p.p. To book your seat at this very special dinner, please visit - phuketticketmaster.com

*Pay via Bank Transfer and only pay the dinner price, booking fees only apply to other payment options.

Buy tickets

Person : Chaine Phuket
Address : Jaras Restaurant, InterContinental Phuket Resort, Kamala
Phone : 093 581 1494

 

Members (6,000.00 Baht) : *
Invited members guest (6,900.00 Baht) : *
Closing date for ticket sales: Thursday 8 June 2023
Start From: Thursday 8 June 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 8 June 2023, 10:00PM
Weekday: [Thu.]
Phuket community
Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

One more thing. Looking at the picture with the 3 concrete "ballast blocks". I ask myself ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

And maybe Mr.Brett should show some patience. All the other houses got support pillars too. As work ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

Many of those sideroads in Soi Saiyuan were only dirt roads. Over the last years one by one got impr...(Read More)

Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid

@Kurt-you are so confused. 112 has nothing to do with the 250 pretend Senators. They are in Prayut&#...(Read More)

Tourism operators express hope post-election

Under Prayut, western tourism dropped 50% in 2015-16. Then COVID! But, this isn't over yet. Pra...(Read More)

Cruise liner ‘Mein Schiff 5’ stops off in Phuket

I wonder how many tried to bring a gram or two on board? ...(Read More)

Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide

solar...it's an incontrovertable fact that makes it relevant. Public opinion has no relevance in...(Read More)

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

What is the problem about 'unreadable envelopes' as long the ballot forms inside are readabl...(Read More)

Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

Another driving idiot who want to try out or his airbag is working. But at horrible cost of health o...(Read More)

Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid

It would be strange that 250 appointed 'army senators', who never worked up themselve in th...(Read More)

 

