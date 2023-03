La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner - April 2023

Start From: Thursday 6 April 2023, 06:00PM to Thursday 6 April 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Haoma BKK and Chef Deepan Kerkhosla are bringing their Michelin starred menu to the exquisite tented rooftop of Tambu Indian restaurant at Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong - MGallery. An exclusive menu, with paired drinks, has been created specifically for the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Phuket Dinner. Dress code - Jacket’s for men, no jeans. Members - THB 6,000 p.p., limited guests - THB 7,500 p.p. To book your seat at this very special dinner, please visit - phuketticketmaster.com