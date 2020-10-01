Oak Maedow Phuket
Kvik Real Danish Kitchens in Phuket offers Danish designed and manufactured kitchens all imported 100% from the Kvik factory in the north of Denmark. With a warehouse in Bangkok, Kvik is the only import kitchen company with stock in Thailand and as a result can offer short lead-times on 80% of its product offer.


By Advertorial

Saturday 3 October 2020, 10:30AM

Interiors designers are all talking about pastel green being the current colour trend and so Ombra comes in a Lush Green and also a classic Fresh White.

Interiors designers are all talking about pastel green being the current colour trend and so Ombra comes in a Lush Green and also a classic Fresh White.

Also finished in recycled PET foil with a super-matt finish, the Pavia range is offered in a timeless, elegant light grey as well as white.

Also finished in recycled PET foil with a super-matt finish, the Pavia range is offered in a timeless, elegant light grey as well as white.

« »

The Kvik showroom is in the Hafele Complex on Chalermprakiat Ror 9 Road (the bypass road), directly opposite Big C and has undercover parking and direct lift access to the Kvik showroom.

The store showcases Kvik’s range of Danish-designed Kitchens, Bathrooms and Wardrobes and Kvik’s team of experienced and enthusiastic Design Consultants are on hand to help turn the customer’s dream into a reality. The team all speak excellent English so our customers can be confident that their requirements will be fully understood. With a five-star installation service and excellent customer feedback and Google reviews, everyone can be 100% confident of a great and reliable experience.

The Kvik factory in Denmark is highly automated and efficient and so, even for a 100% imported product, Kvik offers great value. These great prices combined with Kvik’s 15- and 25-year warranties mean that you can rest assured that your new Kvik kitchen will serve you for a lifetime.

We are all becoming more aware of the damage we do to the environment and nowhere more so than in a beautiful area such as Phuket. Invest responsibly with Kvik. All of Kvik’s products are built from FSC-accredited sustainable sources and the particle board is the highest European grade of super-low formaldehyde board. All of Kvik’s wrapped doors are finished in material made from recycled PET, produced from the recycling of plastic drink bottles.

With great Product, Service, Quality, Value and Sustainability, what else can there be? Well next month sees two exciting new ranges arriving, hot from the design desks of Kvik Denmark.

Ombra

In association with award-winning Danish design duo SaysWho, Kvik has developed Ombra, a super cool new design inspired by nature and Danish retro design. Reminiscent of the round handles seen in kitchens of the 1960s, Ombra reinvents this look with a modern twist.

The cut-out handle in Ombra very cleverly provides access to three drawers whilst giving a clean two-drawer look to the kitchen. The trim behind the handle pull can be interchanged in a number of colour options allowing personalisation.

Interiors designers are all talking about pastel green being the current colour trend and so Ombra comes in a Lush Green and also a classic Fresh White. Both doors are finished in a super-matt, velvety, mark resistant, recycled PET foil. Beautiful, functional, durable and responsible.

Oak Maedow Phuket

Pavia

There is always a place for a ‘Classic’ style kitchen and we see this with the ongoing popularity of our Rimini and Vista ranges. In Pavia we have a beautiful refinement of the classic Shaker Style door but with cleaner lines and sharper corners.

Also finished in recycled PET foil with a super-matt finish, the Pavia range is offered in a timeless, elegant light grey as well as white.

The range is further complemented by the availability of sculpted end panels with the same styling as the doors and a comprehensive set of glass display cabinets with interior options including glass shelves, glass hangers, solid wood drawer boxes and beautiful lighting.

For sure Pavia is going to become a classic in the Kvik range.

Iain Flitcroft, Managing Director for Kvik in Southeast Asia, said, “We are very excited by the progress that the Kvik brand has made in Thailand over the last four years. Our combination of genuine 100% imported products, with stock availability here in the country, great quality, great value and great service from our whole team from Sales to Installation to Aftercare, is a winning formula. 

“We can see that people here are becoming much more concerned about sustainability and the environment and so our careful use of responsibly procured, sustainable products is also appreciated. 

“A new kitchen is an investment for 10-20 years and our team work closely with the customer to make sure that their needs are properly interpreted and that combined with the skill and experience that our designer can offer, results in a Kitchen that will sit proudly at the heart of their home for many years to come.”

Visit Kvik’s Hafele showroom, open Monday to Saturday 9.00am to 6.00pm, call 076-390331 or visitwww.kvik.co.th to book a showroom, home or online meeting.

