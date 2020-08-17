Kuwaiti man dies after bike bike hits streetlight

PHUKET: A Kuwaiti man died after the ‘big bike’ motorbike he was riding struck a roadside streetlight pole on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, Kathu, early this morning (Aug 17).

accidentsdeathSafetypolicepatong

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 August 2020, 10:33AM

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Pheerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, the curve just east of the Sikor Intersection (see map below), at 00:45am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a heavily damaged black Kawasaki Z900 motorbike, registered in Phuket, on the road.

Nearby was the body of Kuwaiti national Yaser I K A Kamal, who had suffered fatal head trauma, Lt Pheerawat noted in his report.

Police did not find a helmet at the scene, he added.

There were no witnesses to the accident, Lt Pheerawat also marked in his report.

Local residents said they heard the sound of the collision and came out to investigate, and called the police.

Police believe that Mr Yaser was riding towards Patong when the accident happened. From investigating the scene, it appeared he was travelling at speed when he overshot the curve and struck the streetlight pole, Lt Pheerawat said.

Police have yet to confirm whether Mr Yaser was staying in the country on a tourist visa, though police have confirmed that he rented the motorbike to take part in the ‘Bike Night’ event held in Patong, Lt Pheerawat added.

Mr Yaser’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Lt Pheerawat noted.

Police will check CCTV footage from cameras in the area to try to confirm what caused the accident and report the incident to the Embassy of the State of Kuwait, he added.