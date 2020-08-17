Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kuwaiti man dies after bike bike hits streetlight

Kuwaiti man dies after bike bike hits streetlight

PHUKET: A Kuwaiti man died after the ‘big bike’ motorbike he was riding struck a roadside streetlight pole on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, Kathu, early this morning (Aug 17).

accidentsdeathSafetypolicepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 August 2020, 10:33AM

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The heavily damaged motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The heavily damaged motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The heavily damaged motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The heavily damaged motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Pheerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, the curve just east of the Sikor Intersection (see map below), at 00:45am. 

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a heavily damaged black Kawasaki Z900 motorbike, registered in Phuket, on the road.

Nearby was the body of Kuwaiti national Yaser I K A Kamal, who had suffered fatal head trauma, Lt Pheerawat noted in his report.

Police did not find a helmet at the scene, he added. 

There were no witnesses to the accident, Lt Pheerawat also marked in his report.

Local residents said they heard the sound of the collision and came out to investigate, and called the police.

Police believe that Mr Yaser was riding towards Patong when the accident happened. From investigating the scene, it appeared he was travelling at speed when he overshot the curve and struck the streetlight pole, Lt Pheerawat said.

Police have yet to confirm whether Mr Yaser was staying in the country on a tourist visa, though police have confirmed that he rented the motorbike to take part in the ‘Bike Night’ event held in Patong, Lt Pheerawat added.

Mr Yaser’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Lt Pheerawat noted.

Police will check CCTV footage from cameras in the area to try to confirm what caused the accident and report the incident to the Embassy of the State of Kuwait, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man dies, stabbed by drinking buddy at Saphan Hin 
Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road
50,000 Thai workers to head overseas
Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?
Phuket festivals get underway
Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma
Patong carnival to go ahead
Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles
Phuket officials help mediate restructuring of B1bn in debt relief push
Student leader arrested ahead of rally
Police seize seven motorbikes in ‘stolen collateral’ raid
Death sentences in Koh Tao killings commuted
Daryn Hudson to lead new Four Points By Sheraton in Patong
New Phuket prison set to open in new year

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

I'm sure people afe gutted that these people are suffering after all the suffering THEY have cau...(Read More)

Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

What's the plan when there are still no tourists a year from now? Give them more money? Someon...(Read More)

Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

For me you can take all this tur van busses and put up one place sun never shine. How many fatal acc...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?

PN: Judging by responses to previous articles you need to explain the 'travel bubble' concep...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

Where does it say anything about a 14 day quarantine? After 14 days people could just be allowed in ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?

World wide governments have had months to boost their health care systems. Improving them even more ...(Read More)

Patong carnival to go ahead

ericphuket, your numbers of 95% are complete exaggerated. I agree that Patong or Kata/Karon are part...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

Kurt,when was the last time you have been on a beach on Phuket ? On most beaches you will find chai...(Read More)

Patong carnival to go ahead

Organizing for who? Patong and the rest of the island look like a gost town, 95% is closed or abando...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’

Has anyone received this letter from the US embassy? I'm planning on working for a school and ne...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
M Beach Club Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket

 