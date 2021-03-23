Kusoldharm Foundation joins efforts to help COVID-afflicted

PHUKET: The Kusoldharm Foundation has handed out 1,500 packs of essential goods to local people suffering financial hardship during the ongoing COVID-19 economic crisis, with more to come.

charityCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 02:49PM

A total 500 packs of the essential items were handed out at the foundation’s headquarters on Takua Pa Rd in Phuket Town each day over three days, from last Friday through Sunday.

The packs contained rice, canned foods and eggs, explained foundation president Benjawan Tumpanuruk.

“The next donation of 3,000 packs of essential good will be held in May to celebrate the birthday of the Poy Jun Sia Hook, the patron god of the Kusoldharm Foundation,” Ms Benjawan said.

“For people who are interested in receiving the pecks of goods, please follow our Facebook page or contact our foundation,” Mrs Benjawan said.

The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation can be contacted as follows: 076-355301-2 (Phuket Town); 076-621338 (Thalang); 076-344432 (Patong).





