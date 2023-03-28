333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket

Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket

PHUKET: Kunming airlines inaugurated its direct flight to Phuket (KMG-HKT), KY8365 at Phuket International Airport on Sunday (Mar 26) with a warm welcome from Phuket International Airport staff.

tourismChinese
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 March 2023, 10:21AM

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

Pairat Sawaengsup, the duty manager from Airports of Thailand, Phuket (AOT Phuket), led his team to welcome the first group of 156 arrivals at gate number 15 of the international terminal.

The representatives of Phuket International Airport also gave away souvenirs to all the KY8365 passengers upon arrival.

Kunming Airlines is a Chinese airline based in Kunming, Yunnan, which was established in 2005. Its international routes focus on Thailand with four different destinations, including Bangkok, Hat Yai, Pattaya and Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage
Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans
Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut
Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials
Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors
Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint
NBTC risks free World Cup coverage
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably
Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange

 

Phuket community
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

@Kurt. No Kurt, the luxury coaches with the nice plush seats, who stop on request. Your prejudices a...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Guess who's waited all night to comment (to Thailand's disfavour of course) on this scuffle?...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

Why the Phuketians are never seen having taxi rides like in BKK, KUL, and S'pore? Why the ordina...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

When students of 'rival' schools not wear uniform outside school hours it will be difficult ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

As most of the times, Dek comes out with a 'perky' fantasy reaction about another reader. It...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

The Phuket PLTO corruption stares you full in the face. And that mr adcha has no accurate knowledge ...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Perhaps the 3 foreigners are given a 1 year study visa for learning Thai cooking? With option to ren...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

The big question is, what are 3 foreigners from 3 different countries doing working in a local resta...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

The never ending story of the taxi thugs and their protector the PLTO. Should look more in to Mr A...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

Long experience shows it is very difficult to find trustworthy staff here. Not keeping a close eye o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential

 