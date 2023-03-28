Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket

PHUKET: Kunming airlines inaugurated its direct flight to Phuket (KMG-HKT), KY8365 at Phuket International Airport on Sunday (Mar 26) with a warm welcome from Phuket International Airport staff.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 March 2023, 10:21AM

Pairat Sawaengsup, the duty manager from Airports of Thailand, Phuket (AOT Phuket), led his team to welcome the first group of 156 arrivals at gate number 15 of the international terminal.

The representatives of Phuket International Airport also gave away souvenirs to all the KY8365 passengers upon arrival.

Kunming Airlines is a Chinese airline based in Kunming, Yunnan, which was established in 2005. Its international routes focus on Thailand with four different destinations, including Bangkok, Hat Yai, Pattaya and Phuket.