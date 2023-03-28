Pairat Sawaengsup, the duty manager from Airports of Thailand, Phuket (AOT Phuket), led his team to welcome the first group of 156 arrivals at gate number 15 of the international terminal.
The representatives of Phuket International Airport also gave away souvenirs to all the KY8365 passengers upon arrival.
Kunming Airlines is a Chinese airline based in Kunming, Yunnan, which was established in 2005. Its international routes focus on Thailand with four different destinations, including Bangkok, Hat Yai, Pattaya and Phuket.
