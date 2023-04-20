Kunlavut, Panipak receive top honours

BADMINTON / TAEKWONDO: Badminton star Kunlavut Vitidsarn and taekwondo fighter Panipak Wongpattanakit were named the best male and female amateur athletes of 2022 respectively by the Sports Writers Association of Thailand (Swat) yesterday (Apr 19).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 April 2023, 08:11AM

Sprinter Puripol Boonson, left, taekwondo fighter Panipak Wongpattanakit and badminton star Kunlavut Vitidsarn pose with their trophies from the Sports Writers Association of Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post

Motorcycle racer Somkiat Chantra won the best men’s professional award while golfer Atthaya Thitikul took the women’s title.

They were honoured at a ceremony presided over by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reports the Bangkok Post.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was chairwoman of the event’s organising panel.

Kunlavut, 21, was runner-up at the world championships after losing to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final.

He also won two gold medals in the men’s singles and team events at the SEA Games in Vietnam.

Competing in the 49kg division, Panipak, 25, won the Spanish Open, SEA Games gold medal and three World Grand Prix titles.

The 2020 Olympic champion also took bronze at the world championships.

Somkiat raced to a historic maiden Moto2 victory at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

With the success, Somkiat, of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, became the first Thai rider to win any class of grand prix racing.

Somkiat, 24, also claimed three other podium finishes last season.

He finished second in Austria and Argentina and third at Le Mans, and was 10th in the 2022 world championship standings.

In her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, Atthaya, then 19, won two tournaments - the JTBC Classic and the NW Arkansas Championship.

The Ratchaburi native claimed the LPGA Rookie of the Year award to become the third Thai to get the honours after Patty Tavatanakit (2021) and Moriya Jutanugarn (2013).

She also became the second-youngest world No.1 in women’s golf history after New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, and the second Thai to reach the top of the world rankings after Ariya Jutanugarn.

Teenage sprinter Puripol Boonson took the Swat’s best male youth athlete award for winning three gold medals in the men’s 100 metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the SEA Games.

The best female youth athlete was taekwondo exponent Natthakamol Vassana thanks to her gold medal winning performances at the world youth championships and Asian championships.

Chalamdam Nayokathasala received the best Muay Thai athlete trophy, with seven wins in as many fights last year.

The best team (sport) award went to the national women’s volleyball squad who finished eighth for their best ever result in the Nations League.

The best team (event) were table tennis duo Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang who won the women’s doubles gold medal at the SEA Games.

Football club Buriram United were the best professional team (sport) after they won the Thai League 1, League Cup and FA Cup titles.

Mixed doubles shuttlers Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were the best team (event) with three titles at the Japan, Singapore and German Opens.

Athletics coach Supavanat Ariyamongkol received the best amateur coach award, while badminton coach Tesana Panvisvas was the best professional coach.

The Badminton Association of Thailand was chosen as the best association.

Boccia player Witsanu Huadpradit and table tennis star Wijittra Jaion were the men’s and women’s disabled athletes of the year respectively.