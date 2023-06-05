333 at the beach
Kunlavut lights up the final day

BADMINTON: Kunlavut Vitidsarn was crowned the men’s singles champion at the US$420,000 (B14.6 million) Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium yesterday (June 4).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 June 2023, 12:40PM

Kunlavut Vitidsarn poses with the trophy and the gold medal after winning the men’s singles title. Photo: Bangkok Post

Second seed and world No.5 Kunlavut recorded a comprehensive 21-12, 21-10 victory over his Hong Kong opponent, the eighth-seeded Lee Cheuk Yiu, in just 38 minutes.

It was the 22-year-old star’s third World Tour title after the 2022 German Open and the 2023 India Open, reports the Bangkok Post.

Kunlavut received the $31,500 winner’s cheque while Lee got $15,960 for their efforts at the World Tour Super 500 event.

Kunlavut was the only Thai player to win a title yesterday. Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai and women’s doubles players Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard both lost.

Top seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree failed in their attempt to win back-to-back titles after losing to fifth seeds Kim Won-Ho and Jeong Na-Eun of South Korea 21-11, 19-21, 20-22 in the gruelling 80-minute match.

Dechapol and Sapsiree claimed their first title of the year at the Malaysia Masters last Sunday.

Aimsaard sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn, winners of the 2023 Thailand Masters in February, were no match for top seeds Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea.

The sixth seeds went down in two games 13-21, 17-21.

The Korean duo also defeated another Thai pair, the fourth-seeded Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-12, 21-12 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Top seed An Se-Young claimed the women’s singles crown - her fourth title of the year.

The Korean star defeated third seed He Bingjiao of China 21-10, 21-19.

In the men’s doubles decider, third seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang of China defeated Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 21-10, 21-15.

