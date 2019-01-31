THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals

Expats from China and Hong Kong discuss their take on life in Thailand, what Chinese New Year – or Spring Festival – means to them and how they’ll be seeing in the year of the pig.

CultureCommunity
By Amy Bryant

Monday 4 February 2019, 11:00AM

Jin from Henan province, China.

Jin from Henan province, China.

Li from Hong Kong.

Li from Hong Kong.

Qiong Yu from Shanghai, China.

Qiong Yu from Shanghai, China.

Teacher Lee from Beijing, China.

Teacher Lee from Beijing, China.

Jin from Henan province, China

What brought you to Phuket?

It was my fate. In China, my investment failed and I decided to go abroad to teach Mandarin. I arrived on 31 October 2015. I’ll never forget because there was a small earthquake that evening. I thought “Okay, you’re welcoming me Phuket. Thank you!”

What do you like about the island?

Thailand, I think, has an open, inviting culture. Western and Eastern cultures can exist very well together, no matter the differences between them. I love swimming in the ocean. In my hometown, there is the Yellow River but you have to go to the east of China to see the ocean. I love the nature here too. Most of the cities in China have fast development and the air is not good. Here, you see blue sky nearly every day.

How will you be celebrating New Year?

Normally on the eve of the Spring Festival, families will eat dumplings so I will do that but with my friends from the UK and Canada. After, I will stream the CCTV New Year’s Gala show which Chinese families have got together to watch on TV ever since it started in 1983. During the show, I will call my parents and wish them health, happiness and long living and tell them not to worry about my future.

What is significant about the year of the pig?

The pig features in lots of stories in China. There’s a famous novel, Journey to the West, where a general, Bajie, disobeyed the laws in heaven and was sent down to our human world. Unluckily, he fell into a pigsty and became half-pig, half-man. To make up for the bad things he did in heaven, he became a student of Master Tang Seng. They travelled to India to seek Buddhist texts which they spread throughout the Tang dynasty on return to China. I’ve heard from older people that those born in pig years should wear red coloured underwear for good luck.

Li from Hong Kong

What does the New Year mean to you?

My husband and I both have strong Chinese backgrounds. He is Thai Chinese and I am Hong Kong-born Chinese. Everyone likes to celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong. Whether it’s for the food, to get together with friends, to make money, for the excitement or even just to stay home for five days or more, there is no incentive not to like it. I think, no matter where you are, you cannot forget your country and culture. I will try my best to continue the customs for my children.

How do you find celebrating New Year in Thailand?

I’ve been in Phuket for around a year but I’ve been in Thailand for 15 years in the outskirts of Bangkok, Si Racha, Nonthaburi, Chiang Klong and Chiang Rai. There are little differences in how it’s celebrated around Thailand. In Phuket it’s closer to the Cantonese/southern Chinese style. In the north, it’s closer to the Yunnan style. In the centre, in Bangkok, it’s closer to the Beijing style.

You’ve kindly brought me a present!

This is nian gao, a cake made of three ingredients: glutinous rice flour, water and brown sugar. Nian means year and gao means cake. There is a timeframe for making it. On the 28th/29th day of the last month of the Lunar calendar, we clear up our houses ready for the new year. After that, we stick blessing words on our walls and then start making this kind of cake. In the old days, when there was no harvest during winter time and no fridge to store food, they would make a lot of nian gao as it keeps for a long time.

What are your hopes for the next year?

I hope for a boom in our business. This year was difficult for a lot of businesses here. I hope my family will all be healthy. I hope Thailand will stay peaceful and united and everyone will help each other more.

Futsal League 2019

Qiong Yu from Shanghai, China

How are you finding Phuket?

We have come here on holiday every year for the past three years. We like the heat here. My husband is from Harbin near Russia and it’s very cold. We had a hair salon in China but we moved here for my son’s education He goes to an international school. In China, children study very hard and there is a lot of pressure and stress. Here, there isn’t this problem. The children learn a lot but have fun at the same time. He is learning by the environment around him and not by books only.

Who have you brought with you today?

This is the first year I’ve spent New Year away from home. My mum and my friend have come over especially so that we could celebrate together. We are an independent family but they think it’s not good for it to just be the three of us (me, my husband and our son) on New Year. In China, we usually go to the homes of our extended family one by one. This year, I will send them The Phuket News article to show them how I am celebrating!

How will you be celebrating New Year?

We will cook a big dinner at home including leg of pork and braised fish. Fish must be eaten for good luck and doing so means next year will be rich. We will go to Chalong Temple to buy fireworks to set off in our garden at midnight. When I was young, I really liked the tradition of giving children a red packet with money inside and we will do that for our son. It’s for good luck.

What is significant about the year of the pig?

In China, we like pigs. They are funny, cute and quite lucky too. They are fat which means they are rich in food. In Chinese folktale they say that the coming year might be challenging for those born in the year of the pig. They may experience bad luck. Wearing red might help to avoid this though.

Teacher Lee from Beijing, China

What brought you to Phuket?

I moved to Phuket four years ago to be with my son and my wife. I met my wife 10 years ago whilst performing a wushu show in Phuket Town for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday. We opened our wushu school last year, the first of its kind in Phuket. It’s important as Thailand and China have a good relationship and exchange of culture.

What is wushu?

We can say it’s kung fu and refer to Chinese movies with Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee and you can have some picture of what it is. Although kung fu means time. Anything that takes time to practice to master you can call kung fu. Wushu also needs time. Maybe martial arts is a better term. Wushu can be divided into three types: tai chi which is a slower form of exercise linked to Chinese medicine and focuses on balance; wushu taolu which is jumping and running; and sanda, similar to Thai boxing except wushu does not use elbows and you can throw your opponent.

How will you be celebrating New Year?

Our students will be performing at shows in Phuket Old Town, by Phuket City Municipality Office, on Feb 10-12. The whole school will perform at the opening ceremony on Feb 10 with a lion dance and wushu display. We will invite the students to our home to eat dumplings too. Even though it’s called Spring Festival, it’s very cold in Beijing at this time so usually we gather round with family, drink, eat and chat. This year I’ll video call my family instead.

What are your hopes for the coming year?

I only have two wishes. The first wish is a very normal one: that all my family members are healthy and happy. As we have just started the wushu school, the second wish is for more students, both children and adults, so people can understand more about this kind of sport.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The #MeToo movement makes its effects felt in Thailand
World-renowned Buddhist scholar offers free seminar at UWC Thailand
Peranakannitat Museum in Phuket Town
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Plastic…not so fantastic
Phuket rallies after fire devastates Surin Islands sea gypsy village
Bring home the bacon: the Taiwanese woman living with four pet pigs
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Activists back cops in child helmet row
Govt names May 6 as holiday
Weeping BNK48 singer apologises for swastika t-shirt
Phuket Municipality announces routes affected during family fun run, Sunday
Phuket’s pricey Welcome Gate gets free clean-up
Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

 

Phuket community
Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

The police don't have the right to enter the property by force? But will after his permit to sta...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

There has been a long history in Thailand of cops and ex-cops serving as hitmen. It''s clear...(Read More)

Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

Has no official thought to engage with the Landlord to resolve this. if she's not issuing receip...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

Well, about 2 years ago PN published article that was in BangkokPost too. A Minister told press tha...(Read More)

New Year ignites Phuket tourism

Thailand talks about improving security matters, but does Thailand do more than just cosmetic things...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

Gregory is right. If tourist long tail boats not have the obligation to provide a life vest than it ...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Is Thailand lawless? Issued a thai visa at thai consulate in Australia to a foreigner who has there...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

In 4.0 Countries there are car exhaust pipe emission laws. Does the 'over-lawed' Thailand ha...(Read More)

Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers

Did they talk this through with China first, before the coming flow of chinese tourists? Anyway, th...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

The guidance figures are 20 μg/m3 for the annual mean and 50 μg/m3 is the 24-hour mean....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Thai Residential
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 