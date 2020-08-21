Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Kulabdam puts faith in his might to tame Sangmanee

MMA: Kulabdam “Left Meteorite” Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Sangmanee “The Million Dollar Baby” Klong Suan Plu Resort, two of Thailand’s most prominent young fighters, will lock horns in the ONE Championship ring in Bangkok tonight (Aug 21).

MMAMuay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 August 2020, 12:22PM

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai celebrates a win in a recent bout. Photo: Dux Carvajal.

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai celebrates a win in a recent bout. Photo: Dux Carvajal.

Their bout is the main event of ONE: No Surrender III, a closed-door extravaganza which will be shown live on Thai Rath TV (32) from 10:40pm.

It is also a semi-final in the ONE Muay Thai tournament, a two-bracket single elimination ladder to determine the No.1 contender for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s One bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Kulabdam, which means ‘black rose’ in Thai, is excited to showcase his unique skills in the ring, and possibly inch himself closer to his ultimate goal.

“The goal I set for myself in the ONE Championship is to become the champion,” said Kulabdam.

“It’s an aggressive style. I walk at them, I kick their legs, and I punch them. My style is quite risky.”

Against Sangmanee, Kulabdam faces one of his toughest tests to date.

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

Kulabdam, seven-time Muay Thai world champion, is aware of his opponent’s many strengths, and feels honoured to be able to share the stage with a man he calls “brother”.

“Brother Sangmanee has a skilful fighting style with a high IQ,” said Kulabdam.

“The scariest tactics of Sangmanee are his left foot and his elbows. They are very scary. I do feel somewhat worried, but I am happy to fight someone of his calibre.”

A victory here will bring him one step closer to the world title.

“I am confident in the power of my punches. If I hit him, it will be enough for sure,” said Kulabdam.

