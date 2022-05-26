Krung Thai opens branch at Provincial Hall

PHUKET: The state owned and operated bank Krung Thai Bank has opened a branch at the new Phuket Provincial Hall.

Thursday 26 May 2022, 10:37AM

The new branch officially opened yesterday (May 25) with a small ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Prin Pinthongphan, Krung Thai Bank Phuket District director, called the new branch a “semi-digital branch”. The new branch has many new features to help facilitate people preferring to use digital channels, he said.

“We need to meet the needs of customers who prefer using digital channels, and more automatic service machines. Therefore, the bank has changed the service model to be in line with changing customer behavior. The bank has been designed to have various devices connected via wireless signal to increase flexibility in providing services to customers more conveniently and quickly,” he said.

Governor Narong pointed out that the branch would help serve the officials working at the Provincial Hall.

The five-story new Provincial Hall is home to some 20 government agencies, with approximately 486 government officers and staff now working there.

Governor Narong also pointed out that the new branch would help facilitate many government projects rolled out to help support people and businesses in need, such as the We Travel Together and Khon La Khrueng “half-pay” projects, which are operate through the Krung Thai Bank.

The new branch would also facilitate the processing of fees paid to government offices for government-provided services, he added.