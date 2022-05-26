Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Krung Thai opens branch at Provincial Hall

Krung Thai opens branch at Provincial Hall

PHUKET: The state owned and operated bank Krung Thai Bank has opened a branch at the new Phuket Provincial Hall.

Thursday 26 May 2022, 10:37AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The new branch officially opened yesterday (May 25) with a small ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Prin Pinthongphan, Krung Thai Bank Phuket District director, called the new branch a “semi-digital branch”. The new branch has many new features to help facilitate people preferring to use digital channels, he said.

“We need to meet the needs of customers who prefer using digital channels, and more automatic service machines. Therefore, the bank has changed the service model to be in line with changing customer behavior. The bank has been designed to have various devices connected via wireless signal to increase flexibility in providing services to customers more conveniently and quickly,” he said.

Governor Narong pointed out that the branch would help serve the officials working at the Provincial Hall.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

The five-story new Provincial Hall is home to some 20 government agencies, with approximately 486 government officers and staff now working there.

Governor Narong also pointed out that the new branch would help facilitate many government projects rolled out to help support people and businesses in need, such as the We Travel Together and Khon La Khrueng “half-pay” projects, which are operate through the Krung Thai Bank.

The new branch would also facilitate the processing of fees paid to government offices for government-provided services, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes in on key Ukraine city
Barbara Lange goes home
Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years
Face mask-wearing mandate to be lifted ‘only in certain areas’
Phuket marks 8 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks no longer mandatory starting mid-June || May 25
One arrested over Koh Kaew home invasion, shooting
Xi speaks with UN Human Rights chief, defends China’s progress
Kathu schools set for English language drive
Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms
Power outages to affect Makro Thalang, Cherng Talay
Phuket ready for major events, say local figures
Phuket selects artificial butterflies for Queen Sirikit birthday display
Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

 

Phuket community
Face mask-wearing mandate to be lifted ‘only in certain areas’

Today: "Thailand Pass may not longer required for foreigners from 1 June, according Dr Prasit. ...(Read More)

Cop suspended for stomping on teens

These are the people we are supposed to look up to and respect to uphold the laws of the country??? ...(Read More)

End of mandatory face mask use

Should be kept compulsory for all indoor places, public transport, etc. I choose to continue to wear...(Read More)

Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

Not a single word about International ( foreign) health insurances. Mine covers Covid-19 till US$ 10...(Read More)

Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms

Pooliekev forget the monkeypox incubation time. Is between 5-16 days, but can lenght till 21 days. ...(Read More)

Xi speaks with UN Human Rights chief, defends China’s progress

Adrian Zenz, he's been discredited a thousand fold already, can't you do better than that Am...(Read More)

TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate

TAT is good for winding up pointless windbags among the expat community. Never fails! ...(Read More)

Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

Good, at least Thailand knows which side it's bread is buttered. While they still have bread tha...(Read More)

Airports on alert for monkeypox symptoms

Monkeypox is plainly visible Kurt, that's why the authorities are on the lookout for symptoms. D...(Read More)

Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

Of course it happened in the US again ! Does it have something to do with their mental state in gene...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge

 