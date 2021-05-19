The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kratom suspects caught after 20km police chase

Kratom suspects caught after 20km police chase

PHUKET: Two men’s attempt to flee police after a 20-kilometre chase starting in Chalong came to a crunching halt yesterday (May 18) when they hit a car head-on in a small street in Rassada.

crimedrugspolicetransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 May 2021, 04:45PM

The men were caught after they hit a car head-on in Soi Paniang, in Moo 5, Rassada. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were caught after they hit a car head-on in Soi Paniang, in Moo 5, Rassada. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wichit Nokkaew of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene of the accident, on Soi Paniang, in Moo 5, Rassada, at about 5pm. 

Standing by was the officer who had pursued the two men, with the two suspects in custody: Kitiphop Jongpet, 23, and Anisorn Tuthep, 23, both originally from Phatthalung.

Stopped in the middle of the small street was a grey Phuket-registered Honda City car with a sizable dent in its front. Lying on the road in front of it was a red motorbike registered in Surat Thani.

Kitiphop and Anisorn had escaped the collision without suffering any injuries.

The officer who had chased the men, who asked not to be named, explained that the pursuit began in Chalong.

He believed the two men were acting suspiciously and approached them to question them, but the men sped off.

The pursuit lasted some 20 kilometres, he said.

The men ignored the traffic signals and ran red lights at every intersection and went through two underpasses, he added.

“They were eventually caught because they hit the car on this small street,” he said. 

After apprehending the duo, officers searched the motorbike and found three bags of kratom leaves under the seat.

PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

Capt Wichit confirmed that Kitiphop was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with reckless driving causing damage to other people’s property.

Both Kitiphop and Anisorn were to be taken to Chalong Police Station to be charged with possession of a Category 5 drug, Capt Wichit added. 

Possession of fresh kratom remains illegal despite a bill being passed by the House of Representatives and later by the Senate in February this year to make possession of the raw plant legal.

Unde the bill, processed forms of the plant are to remain illegal.

Kratom when ingested acts as a mild stimulant. However, it is a key ingredient in the notorious drug cocktail 4x100 (“Four times one hundred”).

At last report, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin in February explained that the Senate speaker was to forward the bill to the House speaker, who would submit it to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet was then to send the legislation to His Majesty the King for final approval.

The bill was to become law 90 days after it had been published in the Royal Gazette.

So far, that has not happened.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to affect Rassada
Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses
Flight passengers to Phuket without documents to be refused boarding
Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day
New B700bn loan approved to save virus-hit economy
Two Thai workers killed in Israel rocket attack
Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine imposed, restaurants can open late! Space junk recovered off Phuket! || May 18
Vatican’s new Hong Kong bishop says religious freedom must stay
Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours
Aussie held, suspected of involvement in transnational crime
Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative
Kids get free internet for studying at home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reassurances from Bangkok about Phuket’s July 1st reopening || May 17
Space junk fuel tank safely recovered off Phuket

 

Phuket community
Flight passengers to Phuket without documents to be refused boarding

Passengers must 'have location sharing enabled on the app at all times for the duration of their...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

@grasshopper take away children and migrant workers who have gone home, probably not much more than ...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

@captainjack69 indications are it will be next month Bangkok Hospital will take registration and con...(Read More)

Flight passengers to Phuket without documents to be refused boarding

Are Thai Embassies and foreign airlines daily updated with constant changing local Phuket arrival ru...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

Any news on when foreign residents will be offered the jabs? Herd immunity has to include everyone a...(Read More)

Flight passengers to Phuket without documents to be refused boarding

Can we still do the 2 weeks quarantine upon arrival if flying in from Singapore ????...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

Encouraging news along with the decline in infections detected well done to all the medical staff in...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

200,000 people equates to less than 50% of Phuket's population....(Read More)

Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

Still no restaurants open after 9 though..is this just hearsay? where is the copy of this order ?...(Read More)

Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

Thank you Kurt, for that important clarification that the current (05 19 2021) curfew is a request, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket

 