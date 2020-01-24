Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kratom set to be legalised in parts of the country

Kratom set to be legalised in parts of the country

BANGKOK: The Narcotics Control Board is planning to relax the legal prohibition on kratom and permit the consumption of the plant in certain areas.

drugscrimehealth
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 January 2020, 09:19AM

Somsak: Decision still pending

Somsak: Decision still pending

The move is part of the Justice Ministry’s push to reclassify the drug in the narcotics bill after its categorisation as a Type-5 narcotic for the past 78 years.

The initiative was backed by 95% of participants at public hearings on the subject. The majority agreed kratom should be legalised. About 5% expressed concerns over the impact of legalisation on young people, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Thursday (Jan 23).

“The board is also likely to decide on a proposal to legalise kratom in designated locations in due course,” he said.

The board’s opinion on the new status of kratom matches that of the ministry. Besides the plan for pilot areas, the board will support guidelines to remove kratom from the narcotics list.

The proposals will be forwarded to the cabinet for a final say before being deliberated for enactment in parliament, Mr Somsak said.

An earlier attempt to delist the plant failed over concerns about the illicit kratom-based cocktail known as “4x100”.

The plant is also a key ingredient of a specially-formulated “cough syrup”, which is considered illegal.

QSI International School Phuket

The authorities on Thursday seized 17,400 bottles of the syrup stashed in a house in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Muang district.

Mr Somsak on Thursday stressed strict measures are needed to prevent abuse of kratom.

However, the minister said concerns about its abuse should not get in the way of reclassifying kratom, which would bring both medical and economic benefits.

The plant, known scientifically as Mitragyna speciosa, has long been used as a traditional medicine to treat pain, fever, dysentery and diarrhoea.

Prosecuting each kratom-related case currently costs the government about B20,000, placing a burden on state coffers, Mr Somsak said earlier.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prosecutors drop ‘Billy’ murder charges against park officials
Three suffer smoke inhalation in Phuket condo fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: BKK marathon vs air pollution! Legalising kratom? Caught after 30 years! || January 24
Turtle tracks at Koh Phra Thong spur hopes of new nest
After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card
Couple killed, motorbike torn apart in single-vehicle accident
China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby turtles break out! Gold robber talks regret? No Wuhan flu for boy! || January 23
Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea
Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise
More baby turtles hatch in Thai Muang
Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus
TTM+ 2020 to help position Phuket as a ‘Responsible Tourism destination’
Phuket restaurant staffer claims B200k lottery ticket stolen in violent mugging
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

Pep talk ( everything is in good order) is thai Officialdom massage, even when not true. All for the...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Boss Wiwat Phuket Marine Office talks to much about financial settling this matter. Is not his busin...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Sloppy ferry crew and car owner in not tying down a truck. Wish I was on board to see it happening. ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@ematt, once again, different time zone, mate. And the coronavirus situation develops so fast, numb...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

@ematt, I am presently in different time zone . :-)...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The Chinese government stopped all outgoing flights from Wuhan. It should have been done sooner, but...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

The whole situation looks complete different when 500-600 (no joke!) motorbike block the end of the ...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Great way to get a new truck. Let me know when this ferry is running again. LOL. Between the robbed ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 