The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kratom inmates to walk free

Kratom inmates to walk free

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Justice is pledging to free and dismiss drug charges against 12,000 inmates convicted for kratom possession before the plant is formally removed from the list of banned narcotics on Aug 24.

drugscrimenatural-resourcespolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 August 2021, 09:09AM

Kratom will be formally removed from the list of banned narcotics on Aug 24. Photo: Bangkok Post

Kratom will be formally removed from the list of banned narcotics on Aug 24. Photo: Bangkok Post

Kratom cultivation, usage and possession were decriminalised after the law was amended earlier this year. The move was announced in the Royal Gazette on May 26, with the changes expected to take effect from Aug 24 onwards.

“From Aug 24, kratom will no longer be an illegal narcotic. As such, those convicted for using, possessing and/or distributing it will be cleared of legal charges,” said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin yesterday (Aug 16).

He made the remark during a meeting with senior officials from the Narcotics Litigation Department, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Narcotics Suppression Bureau, and representatives of the Corrections Department and other related agencies.

According to figures by the Corrections Department, there are currently 1,038 inmates who are in jail on kratom-related charges. The lower court ruled on 22,076 charges this year and 50,834 last year. In total, 11,455 cases reached public prosecutors.

“If we fail to discharge inmates in prisons before Aug 24, they will be a victim of the system, and we will need to compensate them. Therefore, I ask all related agencies to expedite their release,” he said.

Pakorn Yingvoragan, a judge with the Office of the President of the Supreme Court, said all kratom-related cases currently being heard in court will be dismissed without judgement.

Those who are remanded will be released immediately, but inmates will still need to wait for a court warrant before they can walk free, which will be read online.

As such, Mr Pakorn asked every prison to optimise their internet connection to facilitate the readings.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 17 August 2021 - 10:39:58 

So WHAT?! 

HEROIN inmate became miniXter and White-Powder EXPORT industry has bloomed since then, kratom is just a herbal tea for these ppl !%$#

JohnC | 17 August 2021 - 09:52:34 

Gee, we have to liberate them before we have to pay them compensation. What hypocrisy from those who spend their lives chasing graft from these supposed criminals.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators
Phuket Town waits for lockdown to be lifted
Baby boy with COVID mum delivered, safe, healthy
Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants
Phuket Sandbox 7+7 gets green light, entry for Sputnik V vaccinated Russians approved
Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office
Phuket marks 50 new local infections, one new COVID death
Chinese test kits given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid restrictions extended 2 weeks, PPAO seeks millions |:| August 16
Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island
Heavy downpours to continue
TAT pins hopes on shorter quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials push for Phang Nga, Krabi Sandbox travel bubble
Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

 

Phuket community
No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

ematt, don't make a caricature of yourself. Why you think France sent vaccines for their nationa...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave

You are correct. "Although surfing has long been seen as a pastime for slackers, beach bums and...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

lelecuneo, I think I have found a picture of you - just google for "Lips that have touched alco...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

Sometimes I imagine Thai officials, from village heads all the way up the Officialdom chain. Take of...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Christy Sweet, likely? It is/was just a idiot not100% working site as many foreigners experienced. T...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Flights require a dozen ground staff, pilots, and cabin crew. Mini vans require just one sleepy dri...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

So once again, master Kurt schools the rest of us on the intricacies of Thai culture, the workings o...(Read More)

Kratom inmates to walk free

So WHAT?! HEROIN inmate became miniXter and White-Powder EXPORT industry has bloomed since then,...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

What else could you eXpect from a ministery that has close ties with Xinne the Pooh and is owns Xino...(Read More)

Kratom inmates to walk free

Gee, we have to liberate them before we have to pay them compensation. What hypocrisy from those who...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket

 