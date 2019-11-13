Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

BANGKOK: The 15-year-old girl who recently made headlines after she was targeted and extorted by a “copyright agent” made over B16,000 over the weekend, as people flocked to buy her floats before the Loy Krathong festival on Monday.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 08:58AM

Orn, the 15-year-old girl was arrested on Nov 1 for making krathong floats featuring cartoon characters, makes more baskets with coloured bread for Monday's festival in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

The girl, who goes by the nickname “Orn”, made 360 krathong floats which she sold at a stall in front of Central Plaza shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The teenager said she was delighted to see people queuing up to buy her floats – which she sold for B50-180 apiece – before adding that she has never made nor sold so many krathong before.

She also thanked Central Plaza’s management for giving her a space to sell her floats, as well as her customers for their support.

Out of her total earnings of B16,220, 50% went to cover production costs, Orn said, before adding that she would keep half of her profits to help cover her school fees while the rest will be given to her parents to meet household expenses.

Orn was arrested on Nov 1 after a “copyright agent” tricked her into making krathong floats featuring copyrighted cartoon characters. She was then made to pay a B5,000 fine for copyright infringement, sparking widespread public anger.

Police are expanding the investigation after more than 40 vendors filed complaints against the same so-called “agent”.

