Krabi x Phang Nga travel challenge.

Krabi x Phang Nga travel challenge.

Brace yourself for great tours, bang hotels, great prices, with special privileges and a bunch of prizes.


By Advertorial

Monday 16 May 2022, 06:28PM

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Krabi and Phang-nga Offices will be organising the tourism promotional event “Krabi x Phang-nga Expat Travel Fair” between 20 - 22 May, 2022, during 11.00 - 20.00 Hrs. at Porto de Phuket, Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket.

The objective of this event is to encourage and promote the travel of more expatriates residing in Phuket to travel to Krabi and Phang-nga provinces under the concept of beauty and safety.

There will be 50 tourism entrepreneurs from these provinces in attendance to promote and sell their tourism products and services. These comprise accommodation, tour packages, environmentally friendly tourism activities, etc. with numerous discounts and special privileges for visitors at the Fair.

Special for those who buy travel products and services from 3,000 baht or more, receive 500 baht worth discount immediately. Available for only 300 customers.

Plus, you will get a chance to win many prizes in the event, such as Gift Voucher, accommodation, travel package and other cool souvenirs from TAT.

 

 

