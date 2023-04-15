Krabi to Phuket swim aims to raise marine conservation efforts

SWIMMING: A group of volunteers will soon be aiming to set a national record by swimming from Krabi to Phuket via Phang Nga as part of a marine conservation and awareness project.

Swimming

By Ben Tirebuck

Sunday 16 April 2023, 10:00AM

‘Sea You Strong’ is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) consisting of a small team of people dedicated to raising awareness of marine conservation by collecting rubbish and cleaning beaches, cliffs and bodies of water.

Their latest initiative entitled ‘Project Sivasamut’ will see participants swim approximately 70 kilometres through three separate provinces on Apr 27-29. The swim’s objective is to create awareness of environmental preservation by encouraging the care and rehabilitation of natural resources, biodiversity and the habitat of aquatic animals.

Siranat ‘Sai’ Scott from Sea You Strong will swim 40km alone with around 35 friends covering individual sections of the additional 30km. If achieved it will officially be a new national record for individual and group sea swimming distances.

The project was officially announced at a press conference on Apr 5 at Krabi Provincial Hall, presided over by Somchai Hanphakdee Patima, Vice Governor of Krabi Province.

At time of press there were 36 volunteer swimmers who had signed up to undertake the task, with more potentially confirming their participation ahead of the event. Regular practice swims have been taking place in preparation of the main event to ensure they have the very best chance of achieveing their objective, Mr Siranat confirmed.

The swimmers will set off on Apr 27 from Long Beach in Nuea Khlong District, Krabi and end up at Ao Por in the north east of Phuket two days later, stopping at selected well known islands en route, including Koh Poda, Koh Daeng, Koh Hong and Koh Yao Yai.

Mr Siranat said the idea came after seeing similar initiatives that had used swimming as a means to successfully raise awareness to environmental challenges, adding that it aligns perfectly with Krabi’s slogan of being the ‘green city’.

The 26-year-old Mr Siranat, who is half-Thai half-Scottish, has been involved in marine conservation projects for many years now and, as an especially strong swimmer, regularly swims out to collect the remains of old discarded fishing nets which could harm wildlife.

He said it is hoped the upcoming swim will raise awareness and encourage locals and tourists alike to act responsibly in regards to the plight of local waters, which are facing monumental challenges due to ongoing pollution, most of which is man made.

“The sea belongs to us all. We are doing this for the sea and to protect the animal habitat,” he said.

Mr Siranat further explained that any other conservation groups interested in getting involved or collaborating on future projects can contact the group via their Facebook page, adding that there are plans to extend this initiative to help conserve the seas all around Thailand.