Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured

PHUKET: Three prisoners facing murder charges for gunning down a 23-year-old man in front of a mosque in March this year were quickly re-apprehended after escaping police custody while being transferred from Krabi Provincial Court yesterday (Aug 10).

policecrimemurderviolence

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 01:30PM

Sen Sgt Maj Wisut was taken to Krabi Provincial Hospital for medical treatment. Image: MCOT

Police recapture one of the escapees on the street in Krabi Town yesterday (Aug 10). Image: MCOT

Two of the escapees were re-apprehended at the front gate to Krabi Provincial Court in Krabi Town. The third escapee was caught in front of a convenience store about 100 metres from the court, reports state news broadcaster MCOT.

The incident happened at 3pm, while Sen Sgt Maj Wisut Rattanapramot of the Krabi Town Police was transferring four prisoners from the court, said the report.

The four prisoners were named as Kittipong “An” Senkaew, 28; Atsadawut “Than” Theehor; 21; Rungrote “Luang” Kerdkaikaew, 33; and Kamchai “Not” Huiluk, 26.

The four face charges for shooting dead Worawit La-iad, 23, in front of a mosque in Moo 10, Tambon Huai Nam Khao, Khlong Thom, Krabi, on March 15 this year.

The four have been charged with acting together to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report noted.

In explaining the prisoners’ escape, the report said that Kittipong used his handcuffs to hit Sen Sgt Maj Wisut on the back of the head, rendering him immobile.

Kittipong then helped the other three prisoners to flee by unlocking their handcuffs and chains.

However, while the other three fled, Kittipong did not attempt to escape, said the report.

All four were taken back to the holding cells at Krabi Provincial Court, while Sen Sgt Maj Wisut was taken to Krabi Provincial Hospital for medical treatment, the report said.