Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured

Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured

PHUKET: Three prisoners facing murder charges for gunning down a 23-year-old man in front of a mosque in March this year were quickly re-apprehended after escaping police custody while being transferred from Krabi Provincial Court yesterday (Aug 10).

policecrimemurderviolence
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 01:30PM

Police recapture one of the escapees on the street in Krabi Town yesterday (Aug 10). Image: MCOT

Police recapture one of the escapees on the street in Krabi Town yesterday (Aug 10). Image: MCOT

Sen Sgt Maj Wisut was taken to Krabi Provincial Hospital for medical treatment. Image: MCOT

Sen Sgt Maj Wisut was taken to Krabi Provincial Hospital for medical treatment. Image: MCOT

« »

Two of the escapees were re-apprehended at the front gate to Krabi Provincial Court in Krabi Town. The third escapee was caught in front of a convenience store about 100 metres from the court, reports state news broadcaster MCOT.

The incident happened at 3pm, while Sen Sgt Maj Wisut Rattanapramot of the Krabi Town Police was transferring four prisoners from the court, said the report.

The four prisoners were named as  Kittipong “An” Senkaew, 28; Atsadawut “Than” Theehor; 21; Rungrote “Luang” Kerdkaikaew, 33; and Kamchai “Not” Huiluk, 26. 

The four face charges for shooting dead Worawit La-iad, 23, in front of a mosque in Moo 10, Tambon Huai Nam Khao, Khlong Thom, Krabi, on March 15 this year.

The four have been charged with acting together to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report noted.

Diamond Resort Phuket

In explaining the prisoners’ escape, the report said that Kittipong used his handcuffs to hit Sen Sgt Maj Wisut on the back of the head, rendering him immobile.

Kittipong then helped the other three prisoners to flee by unlocking their handcuffs and chains.

However, while the other three fled, Kittipong did not attempt to escape, said the report.

All four were taken back to the holding cells at Krabi Provincial Court, while Sen Sgt Maj Wisut was taken to Krabi Provincial Hospital for medical treatment, the report said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig
Rescue worker found hanged
Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies
Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated mid press conference
Phuket readies for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard
‘Leave the monarchy out of it’, student protesters told
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protests return! Marathon bans, unbans foreigners! Phuket bankruptcy tipping point? || August 10
Missing Brit found safe
Electricity outage to hit Wichit residential area on Aug 21
‘Night fell’: Hong Kong’s first month under China’s security law
Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing
Skål Phuket elects new board
Offices to close for Queen Sirikit’s birthday holiday

 

Phuket community
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

Doesn't matter if he paid or not- until people are prosecuted for this sort of bahviour the '...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Usual negativity from Thailand haters - flights resume soon chaps so you can head home - personally ...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

What a cluster #^$&. Wouldn't be surprised to find that all these players were probably com...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

I was thinking no Tourist can entry Thailand ?...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

If he would be a local Taxi driver and have killed somebody he would already be free. ...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

When a Deputy AG 'gives' a no show for a hearing, expressing his dis-respect for the Thai La...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Its just the dirty Farangs the are the problem...(Read More)

Rally rivals set to face off

There we go again. All these rally happenings, also in cities north of Bangkok, only can backfire on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Not always double pricing. When I used to have a work permit many times visiting national parks I wo...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

On July 6th, the TAT Vice Governor said,.."The worse is over".. We write now August 10th...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
M Beach Club Phuket
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand

 