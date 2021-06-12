The Phuket News
Krabi man dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

THAILAND: Medical staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital have confirmed that a 60-year-old Krabi man died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathVaccine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 June 2021, 02:09PM

Mrs Rattana Klubching believes that her husband’s death was a direct result of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination he received. Photo: MCOT

Mrs Rattana Klubching believes that her husband’s death was a direct result of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination he received. Photo: MCOT

Mr Pruktichai Maksin, a lawyer, received the injection at Krabi Hospital last Tuesday (June 8) and died on Thursday (June 10).

Medical staff explained that the wall of Mr Pruktichai’s heart had thickened due to high blood pressure which in turn led to his death.

Mr Pruktichai’s wife, 55-year-old Rattana Klubching, believes that his death was a direct result of the vaccination as he was a fit and healthy man.

Mrs Rattana explained that her husband did not exhibit any unusual symptoms or reactions in the 30 minute period immediately after receiving the vaccine last Tuesday.

However, around 9pm the following day her husband complained of chest pains and was taken to Krabi Hospital where doctors examined him, took x-rays and administered medication to help dissolve blood clots.

Mr Pruktichai was kept in hospital overnight for observation and around 11am the following morning suffered a heart attack.

Medical staff tried to revive him but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly after. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for an autopsy.

“I believe that my husband’s death is because of the vaccine, as before this, he was healthy and strong,” said Mrs Rattana.

“Right now, I am collecting documents from the hospital in order to file for compensation with the National Health Security Office (NHSO),” she added.

Mr Pruktichai’s younger brother, Chamlong Maksin, explained that autopsy staff told him that the vaccine injection may have induced an irregular heartbeat in his brother and increased his blood pressure.

“I am waiting for the results of the examination from Krabi Hospital before discussing with relatives on how to proceed,” Mr Chamlong said.

Mr Pruktichai’s body was handed over to relatives to allow them hold his funeral at Wat Nai Chong in Thab Prik, Krabi, yesterday.

Kurt | 12 June 2021 - 14:39:10 

Several European countries stopped with administering AstraZeneca, due to possible  fatal risks as mentioned in article. Many fatal cases not see day light/ become public. And if becoming public than there is a shuffling in direction of 'underlaying conditions'. True or not true. But case closed. Avoid panic. Keep population calm.

 

