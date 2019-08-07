Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

BANGKOK: Krabi International Airport will be expanded to double its passenger throughout capacity to 8 million passengers a year under a Department of Airports project to develop three provincial airports in the country.

tourismtransportconstructioneconomics

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 12:39PM

Krabi International Airport will be expanded to double its passenger througput capacity, reports the Department of Airports. Photo: Maksym Kozlenko

The three airports – in Buriram, Surat Thani and in Krabi – will be upgraded next year under a combined budget of B11.3 billion, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

A B700-million second passenger terminal will be built at Buriram airport in the Northeast to serve more tourists, promote sports tourism and support its international-airport upgrade plan, a source at the Airports Department said.

The province is home to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and the Buriram United football team. It has the Chang Arena and i-mobile football stadiums, Chang International Circuit racing track and e-sport arena, noted the Bangkok Post.

The new terminal will more than double the airport’s capacity to 1.7 million passengers a year from 750,000 now.

Surat Thani airport will also be upgraded to support booming southern tourism. The expansion will accommodate 3.6mn passengers a year from 2mn today.

The department is working on a plan to boost commercial revenue at 28 airports under its supervision, aiming to increase its annual income by B143mn, the source added.

Shop and commercial space rentals at the airports will be raised, but not passenger service charges to avoid adding people’s burden. Land and parking fees are also under review as the department fears raising them would result in higher fares.

See original report here.