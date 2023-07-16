British International School, Phuket
Korean woman found dead in bathroom in Rawai

Korean woman found dead in bathroom in Rawai

PHUKET: A 43-year-old South Korean woman was found dead in her bathroom in Rawai early this morning (July 16) in what is being investigated as a suicide.

deathsuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 July 2023 01:20 PM

Lt Charat Lempan of the Chalong Police said officers were notified of the incident at 7am.

Officers were called to the scene, a two-storey townhouse in Patak Soi 1. The offices of a dive tour company were on the ground floor of the unit. The woman stayed in the living quarters upstairs.

Rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation and a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital also soon arrived

Officers found the body of the woman on the floor of the bathroom upstairs. Beside her were the bodies of her two cats.

Inside the room, which was filled with smoke, officers found a rice cooker filled with charcoal.

Officers reported no signs of fighting or a struggle in the living quarters or on the woman’s body.

The woman’s boyfriend, a 41-year-old South Korean national, told police that he was away in Surat Thani on Business when he received a message from her. She was believed to be home alone at the time of her death.

Police at this stage are continuing their investigation.

The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

