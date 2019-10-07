Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police reported that he was notified of the woman’s death at 5:30pm.
Kitisak Anusarn, the tour guide leading the day trip, told police that at 4pm he let tourists go swimming at Racha Noi Island.
The woman** was swimming in shallow water but was soon found floating face down and unconscious.
The tour party rushed the woman back to Chalong Pier, where she was transported to the Accident & Emergency at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to determine the cause of death, Capt Jarat noted in his report.
** The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.
