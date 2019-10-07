Korean woman, 73, dies on Racha day trip

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm the cause of death of a 73-year-old South Korean tourist who died after being pull from the water unconscious and unresponsive during a day trip to Koh Racha Noi, south of Phuket, yesterday (Oct 6).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 October 2019, 03:02PM

The ambulance sits empty after bringing the woman's body to Vahcira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: TAC Phuket

Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police reported that he was notified of the woman’s death at 5:30pm. Kitisak Anusarn, the tour guide leading the day trip, told police that at 4pm he let tourists go swimming at Racha Noi Island. The woman** was swimming in shallow water but was soon found floating face down and unconscious. The tour party rushed the woman back to Chalong Pier, where she was transported to the Accident & Emergency at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to determine the cause of death, Capt Jarat noted in his report. ** The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.