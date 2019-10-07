THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Korean woman, 73, dies on Racha day trip

Korean woman, 73, dies on Racha day trip

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm the cause of death of a 73-year-old South Korean tourist who died after being pull from the water unconscious and unresponsive during a day trip to Koh Racha Noi, south of Phuket, yesterday (Oct 6).

tourismmarinedeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 October 2019, 03:02PM

The ambulance sits empty after bringing the woman's body to Vahcira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: TAC Phuket

The ambulance sits empty after bringing the woman's body to Vahcira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: TAC Phuket

Capt Jarat Lempan of the Chalong Police reported that he was notified of the woman’s death at 5:30pm.

Kitisak Anusarn, the tour guide leading the day trip, told police that at 4pm he let tourists go swimming at Racha Noi Island.

The woman** was swimming in shallow water but was soon found floating face down and unconscious.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The tour party rushed the woman back to Chalong Pier, where she was transported to the Accident & Emergency at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to determine the cause of death, Capt Jarat noted in his report.

** The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks last day of Vegetarian Festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Judge shoots self in court! 6 elephants drown? Facial recognition check-in? || October 7
BCCT Business Briefing in Phuket to tackle work permits, TM28, TM30
Electricity outage to hit Kamala, Phuket Town
B10k reward offered to catch Phuket thief
Phuket Town Mayor targets increasing volume of medical waste
Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire
Myanmar expands visa-on-arrival list
Electricity outage to hit Patong
Scaling the high-income ladder
First Sanlorenzo SL86 joins Phuket cruising fleet
Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer
Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall
Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity
Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space unveiled

 

Phuket community
Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Every comment below is correct. In reality, the primary purpose of all these "smart projects&qu...(Read More)

Scaling the high-income ladder

At this moment nothing supports the crystal ball looking of the prime minister. Thailand had high de...(Read More)

Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Pascal, it was a type error. Should read: "Were there police officers in that car?" Furthe...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

When do Phuket, Thailand, the World will hear about the outcome of the Phoenix disaster investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity

65% occupancy.... like most figures probably exaggerated, as for the festival, like so many in Thail...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Is it only me, or have others noticed, none of these "innovative" ideas, that arw to be ro...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Tourism has greatly declined the last few years. It's not the Baht, or the sunken boat that ha...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Few years ago with many millions budget Phuket installed Speed CCTV system, photographing speeding c...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org