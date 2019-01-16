THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow

PHUKET: Two Korean tourists arriving on Phuket were given a rustic welcome when the taxi they were travelling from in airport in hit cow early yesterday morning (Jan 15).

tourismtransportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 January 2019, 06:45PM

Thankfully, the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully, the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thankfully the cow did not make it through the windscreen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Ekkasak Koanwan of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident at half past midnight.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, on Route 4031, near the Saladaeng Intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang, to find the taxi with heavy damage to its front and a broken windscreen.

The air bags had been deployed in the impact.

Taxi driver Thassanu Buapim, 24, told police that he had picked up the two tourists – a man and a woman – from the airport and were taking them to their hotel in Patong when a cow ran out in front of the vehicle.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Thassanu was unable to brake in time to avoid hitting the cow, which ended up on the bonnet of the car, before scrambling away obviously injured into the rubber plantation beside the road.

No people were injured in the incident, Capt Ekkasak noted.

“We are still looking for the cow. No one has presented themselves to police as the owner. They are probably frightened of having to pay damages,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists
Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

 

Phuket community
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

It's not the Police's job you clown. How do you know how the operation was conducted?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Best get yourself some legal advice if you don't understand something or won't accept anythi...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Unless you haven't worked it out, prioritising when poor means staying alive. How do you know t...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

What about the "HiSo's"or influential people as one commentator suggests in another po...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are many oth...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Inhibitors to Thai Justice 101: “I have many things to do. Last month, I had an official meeting i...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

Where's all the sewage from the recent 10000 + Laguna area condos going? ( I'd be one P O...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 