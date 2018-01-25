The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

PHUKET: A 53-year-old Korean tourist drowned while swimming on a day trip to Coral Island, the popular day-trip island southeast of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (Jan 24).

Thursday 25 January 2018, 03:35PM

Police interview a witness at Chalong Police Station: Photo: Phuket Tourist Police
Police interview a witness at Chalong Police Station: Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Maj Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police said he was notified of the death of the tourist, Lim Keun Taeg, at 5pm.

Mr Lim arrived in Phuket on Tuesday (Jan 23) and was to return home today (Jan 25), Maj Eakkachai said.

“He was travelling together with seven Korean friends. They were travelling with K&T Travel Co Ltd and staying at the Hyatt Place hotel in Patong,’ he said.

“At 9am they went on a tour to Kluay Bay in a yacht named Canala. There were 11 tourists, two tour guides, two boat crew and one captain. The yacht arrived at Kluay Bay at 10am and let tourists go swimming,” Maj Eakkachai explained.

“Then at 2pm, a tour guide from the boat, Kittisak Petchkan, who was about 50 metres away from the shore, saw that a boat crew was carrying Mr Lim to the beach. Officials and boat crews tried to help him with first aid but failed.

“His body was brought back to Chalong Pier and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town,” he said.

“A friend of Mr Lim told us that he had drunk some alcohol before going into the water. However, doctor have informed us that the cause of death was lack of air from drowning.

“We have already informed LT Col Kanan Somrak of the Chalong Police and the Korean Consulate,” Maj Eakkachai added.

 

 
