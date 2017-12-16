PHUKET: A 72-year-old female Korean tourist was saved from drowning during a trip to Coral Island off Phuket’s southeast coast today (Dec 16).

Saturday 16 December 2017, 05:09PM

Medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital were waiting for Ms Min at Chalong Pier. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Lt Dusit Wannaboworn of the Phuket Tourist Police was notified of the incident at about midday today, and he reported that the tourist was named Park Min Ja.

Lt Dusit said, “Tour operators at Coral Island transported Ms Min to Chalong Pier. She was taken to Dibuk Hospital by a medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital who are stationed at the Accident & Emergency Department of the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital.

“After being given treatment at Dibuk Hospital she was taken to Siriroj International Hospital, formerly Phuket International Hospital, and she is still under their care,” he said.

“Ms Min is here on holiday with her relative. She arrived in Phuket on Wednesday (Dec 13) and will be returned home tomorrow (Dec 17).

“Ms Min came on this trip with the ‘Me&You Travel’ company who have their office at Villa Dowroong in Wichit.

“She travelled to Coral Island on the ‘Blue Yacht Club’ speedboat and her tour guide is named Surasak Petchanarong. The tour company will be responsible for Ms Min’s treatment fees.

“We have already given advice to Ms Min’s relatives,” Lt Dusit added.