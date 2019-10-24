Korean stabbed 17 times in Pattaya

CHON BURI: A Korean man, 28, was in a coma after being stabbed 17 times in the South Pattaya area of Bang Lamung district early this morning (oct 24).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 October 2019, 03:56PM

Police examine the white BMW X5 at the scene of the attack on the South Korean, on a deserted minor road in Pattaya early this morning (Oct 24). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Police were informed of the attack about 2am on deserted Sen Rong Moo Rd, off Khao Ta Lo Rd.

There they found Park Jinhyung lying in a pool of blood with the multiple stab wounds to his body. Part of his intestine was protruding.

Near the victim was a white BMW X5 with red “MOR 9933” licence plates registered in Bangkok. The vehicle was parked against the traffic flow and the rear door was left open. There were considerable blood stains, a knife and a glove on the back seat, police said.

On the dashboard was a remote control key for a Mercedes-Benz and B40,000 in cash.

Taxi driver Wichian Wiyasing, 33, said he was shocked to see the heavily bleeding Korean man stumbling out of the BMW, calling for help and collapsing in front of his cab. Mr Wichian called police. He said the wounded man told him the attackers had already fled.

The Korean man's 31-year-old girlfriend, Ampha Phaking, told police she lost contact with him about midnight. She said Mr Park had no problem with anyone to her knowledge.

Police said it seemed there were at least three assailants. They were concentrating on a business conflict or a personal dispute as the motive, because the money had been left in the BMW.

