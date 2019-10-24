Police were informed of the attack about 2am on deserted Sen Rong Moo Rd, off Khao Ta Lo Rd.
There they found Park Jinhyung lying in a pool of blood with the multiple stab wounds to his body. Part of his intestine was protruding.
Near the victim was a white BMW X5 with red “MOR 9933” licence plates registered in Bangkok. The vehicle was parked against the traffic flow and the rear door was left open. There were considerable blood stains, a knife and a glove on the back seat, police said.
On the dashboard was a remote control key for a Mercedes-Benz and B40,000 in cash.
Taxi driver Wichian Wiyasing, 33, said he was shocked to see the heavily bleeding Korean man stumbling out of the BMW, calling for help and collapsing in front of his cab. Mr Wichian called police. He said the wounded man told him the attackers had already fled.
The Korean man's 31-year-old girlfriend, Ampha Phaking, told police she lost contact with him about midnight. She said Mr Park had no problem with anyone to her knowledge.
Police said it seemed there were at least three assailants. They were concentrating on a business conflict or a personal dispute as the motive, because the money had been left in the BMW.
