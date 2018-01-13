PHUKET: The Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has today (Jan 13) confirmed that a Korean man faces charges of running a tour company without the required licence, and that any work permits issued for the company will be revoked.

The announcement comes after the Phuket DMCR were handed information about the company by the local conservation network Go Eco Phuket last week.

A report issued by DCMR official Narat Choophueng on Thursday (Jan 11) stated, “Officials from the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) united with the Tourism Business and Guide Registration Phuket Office and Phuket Tourist Police to raid the office of the ‘Tonic Tank’ company which is registered under the name of ‘Sara House Tonic Tank’ on Thursday (Jan 11).

“The company is located on Koktanot Rd in Karon, and documents relating to the company state that the company sells diving equipment and are dive advisers. The company is registered to Jarun Boonchu and Chotika Keawsiriwan, however, they were not there at the time of the raid.

“When we went to the premises there was only 43-year-old South Korean national Kim San present and he told us that he had been selling tour packages via the website http://www.tonictank.com/dsd. However, this website has now been closed down,” he said.

“At 1am on January 12, officers from Karon Police took Kim to Karon Police Station where he was questioned and admitted running a tourism business without a licence,” he added.

Watcharin Thintalang, Director of the DMCR Phuket office, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 13), “We have enough evidence for this case. We will seek to have the South Korean man’s work permit revoked next week.”