Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Korean man found dead, asphyxiated in pickup truck

Korean man found dead, asphyxiated in pickup truck

PHUKET: A Korean man was found dead by asphyxiation in his pickup truck parked in a car park off Kwang Rd in Wichit yesterday (July 31).

deathsuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 August 2020, 11:39AM

Police also found a letter written in Korean in the cab of the pickup, which was translated by the Korean Consulate in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Police

Police also found a letter written in Korean in the cab of the pickup, which was translated by the Korean Consulate in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Police

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police was called to the scene, the car park of a company named by police as Golden Triangle Bean Co Ltd, at around 11:40am. 

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene where to find the body of Hoki Jung, 40, in the driver’s seat of a white Phuket-registered Toyota pickup truck.

His head and neck were covered by a plastic bag which was sealed with tape around his neck and linked by a pipe to a cylinder of nitrogen in the bed of the pickup.

Police also found a letter written in Korean in the cab of the pickup, which was translated by the Korean consulate in Phuket, as follows:

“Sorry to my family, those who have taken care of me. Please forgive me for doing this. I have tried my best, but I really cannot. I am guilty of doing a lot of things, but they are not completed. I’m sorry for leaving my girlfriend who always loved and cheered me up. Sorry for being wayward and deciding to do this. Thank you so much for loving me. It is a short and unfortunate life. I want to take a rest. Sorry again.”

M Beach Club Phuket

Lt Col Narong explained that from CCTV footage checking, Mr Hoki arrived at the scene and parked the pickup at the car park at 7:35am. What happened after then police could not tell as the CCTV camera for the car park was a long way from the vehicle, he said.

Mr Hoki’s friend told police that Mr Hoki was a marketing director, Lt Co Narong noted in his report.

A couple days ago, Mr Hoki ordered his employees to buy a cylinder of nitrogen in order to make nitro coffee at his own café, but the employees could not find a cylinder for him, the friend said.

Lt Col Narong did not reveal any other details about Mr Hoki, but said that police are continuing their investigation and that Mr Hoki’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket
Hong Kong police order arrest of exiled activists: China state media
Special groups of foreigners can now enter
Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers
Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case
Tourism Minister joins Phuket domestic tourism push
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy weather in Phuket? Boss Red Bull, drugs, and a dead witness! || July 31
No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach
New Phuket yacht marina plan gets first public hearing
Four Points by Sheraton opens 600-room resort in Patong
Key witness in ‘Boss’ case dies
Pa Khlok bust nets 7,000 meth pills, ice, illegal handgun
Heavy weather warning for Phuket
Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two large snakes caught at Nai Harn! Six new coronavirus cases in Thailand! || July 30

 

Phuket community
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Great article! I’m honestly amazed by how Thailand has contained the virus while many well-develop...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Suddenly some beaches aren't public? If so this represents a major change in the law that everyo...(Read More)

Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case

Don't some dentists still use Novocaine? That's in the same family as cocaine. Could that ca...(Read More)

Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers

38%? Does that include March and April? How can it be 38%? "forcing SOME hotels to suspend o...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Mr MaAnn declined, don't know particulars about the land. There is no transparency/answering fr...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Of course there are no charges...not when you have the main man on the payroll. Amazing that Mr. Sa...(Read More)

Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case

There's an old adage of 'when you're in a hole stop digging'. It would appear that t...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

do the public by law ,has the right to knew who but the fence there ore do we but a cash prize up to...(Read More)

Tourism Minister joins Phuket domestic tourism push

6,000+ people have dies on the roads This year and nothing has been done. 58 sickly people die and a...(Read More)

Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

House committee has no reservations about what the RTP like them to believe? The whole RED BULL HEIR...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 