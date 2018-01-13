The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

PHUKET: The Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has today (Jan 13) confirmed that a Korean man faces charges of running a tour company without the required licence, and that any work permits issued for the company will be revoked.

Saturday 13 January 2018, 01:09PM

The announcement comes after the Phuket DMCR were handed information about the company by the local conservation network Go Eco Phuket last week.

A report issued by DCMR official Narat Choophueng on Thursday (Jan 11) stated, “Officials from the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) united with the Tourism Business and Guide Registration Phuket Office and Phuket Tourist Police to raid the office of the ‘Tonic Tank’ company which is registered under the name of ‘Sara House Tonic Tank’ on Thursday (Jan 11).

The company is located on Koktanot Rd in Karon, and documents relating to the company state that the company sells diving equipment and are dive advisers. The company is registered to Jarun Boonchu and Chotika Keawsiriwan, however, they were not there at the time of the raid.

C and C Marine

When we went to the premises there was only 43-year-old South Korean national Kim San present and he told us that he had been selling tour packages via the website http://www.tonictank.com/dsd. However, this website has now been closed down,” he said.

At 1am on January 12, officers from Karon Police took Kim to Karon Police Station where he was questioned and admitted running a tourism business without a licence,” he added.

Watcharin Thintalang, Director of the DMCR Phuket office, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 13), “We have enough evidence for this case. We will seek to have the South Korean man’s work permit revoked next week.”

 

 
Kurt | 15 January 2018 - 11:52:50

It would be good that thai law makers are aware and realize what they create by making unworkable and for different ways explainable laws.
And actually give room to authorities/officials to 'play' with it.

Solution?  Make correct, transparent, crystal clear, proscribing thai laws!

Jor12 | 15 January 2018 - 11:46:42

It would be good to read your utopian views on how to stop completely thefts, rapes, murders, tax evasion by the ultilisation of laws.

Kurt | 15 January 2018 - 10:33:41

Oh oh! Mhh, 'Human nature'? Sounds a bit like justifying wrong, not sufficient working laws. 
No good finger pointing excuse for what is wrong. Have laws that work, clear and to the point! Stop creating room for malversations.
How much longer have to see that thai nominee system, and that 49% foreigner-51% thai ownership, including all the thai law firms working with it and land offices ...

Jor12 | 14 January 2018 - 23:28:30

No matter what laws are in place, it is human nature to find ways to circumvent any law, much to the chagrin law abiding citizen who does the right thing, for example moving money to tax havens. It has nothing to do with those tasked to implement the law ie civil servants. How on earth are they to know if directors are embarking on a illegal enterprise or producing false identities? Hell, you can ...

Asterix | 14 January 2018 - 12:01:29

Most of us, expats and Thais alike, know the Thai laws about company and work-permit regulations but many civil servants by lack of knowledge, negligence on duty and petty corruption let foreigners and Thais colludes together to get legal documents in illegal manner.

Jor12 | 14 January 2018 - 00:07:31

It would be good if commentators make themselves aware of what the law proscribes and why.

Kurt | 13 January 2018 - 15:54:12

A good start, perhaps with Section 44, is stop/terminate this thai nominee system.
It is not good for a country which in 2018 wants to be Smart!
Declare it 'done and out', clean up.
Give companies 1 year time to get rid of their good for nothing thai nominees.
Become international Smart, skip that idiot system of 49% foreigner/ 51% thai.
Company crimes will disappear as snow in front ...

Kurt | 13 January 2018 - 15:05:32

Thai nominee phenomia is existing, like foreigner sets up a company, can only own himself 49%, the other 51% must be filled out by nominees/'shadow' partners.
Thai Nominees/Partners not knowing anything of the business and not even are interested, as long the money comes in monthly.
It are the thai laws in herself 'promoting/supporting' illegal company settings.
Keep it simple, ...

Asterix | 13 January 2018 - 14:25:09

A lot of foreigners are owning dive and/or tour companies and have been issued work-permits with fake-companies with the help of Thai nominees to look legal the same way as this Koreans.
Hope it is only the start to clear off all those lawbreakers the sooner the better.

