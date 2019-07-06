BANGKOK: A South Korean actress has been charged with catching endangered giant clams while participating in a reality TV show and could face up to four years in prison if found guilty, a national parks official said on Friday (July 5).

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 July 2019, 04:18PM

A scene from ‘The Law of the Jungle’, aired on SBS, June 30, shows Lee Yeol-eum taking with her a giant clam from underwater at Hat Chao Mai National Park in Thailand in March. Photo: Courtesy of SBS via Korea Times

Lee Yeol-eum cheered as she caught the three giant shellfish in Hat Chao Mai marine park in Trang on the survival TV show The Law of the Jungle. Participants in the show then ate the clams in an episode that was filmed in March and aired on June 30.

Narong Kongeiad, chief of Hat Chao Mai National Park, said he filed police charges against Ms Lee on Wednesday for violating wildlife laws by hunting the giant clams. The charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and a fine of up to B40,000.

“The one who must be responsible is the actress who caught the shellfish because she directly violated the law,” he said. “Others who were involved with the incident could also be charged as well.”

The Law of the Jungle has aired since 2011 and places South Korean celebrities in groups that are sent out to test their survival skills in remote locations.

Seoul Broadcasting System, the show’s producer, issued a statement Friday saying it “deeply apologises” for filming the episode without a thorough understanding of local regulations, and said it would be more careful in the future.

However, Mr Narong said the producers had been informed of the regulations.

“Sea resources in Hat Chao Mai cannot be caught, hunted or cooked, and the cast and crew were fully aware of that because the park firmly informed them of the park’s restrictions before they began filming,” Narong said.

The incident has triggered an angry reaction among internet users, especially among South Koreans, who have called for the show to be cancelled.

