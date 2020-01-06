Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fourth-grader who brought his soldier father’s pistol to school fired it deliberately, says a parent who disputes a claim that the gun went off accidentally.

crimeviolenceaccidentsdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 January 2020, 10:24AM

A pistol belonging to the soldier father of a fourth-grader at a school in Nakhon Ratchasima was used in a shooting in a classroom on Friday (Jan 3) morning. Photo: Bangkok Post

A pistol belonging to the soldier father of a fourth-grader at a school in Nakhon Ratchasima was used in a shooting in a classroom on Friday (Jan 3) morning. Photo: Bangkok Post

And while the parent believes the boy did not intend to hit and seriously wound a classmate, someone ultimately must be held responsible for the incident. That person is the boy's father.

The parent, whose name was withheld, said that his son, who was in the same classroom at Sukhanaree School in Muang district, told him that the boy was aggressive and often bullied others.

The incident happened on the third floor of Building 7 at the school at about 10.15am on Friday (Jan 3) during a merit-making activity for the New Year.

Before the incident, the 10-year-old had been using his father’s pistol to intimidate a classmate he disliked but the classmate immediately ran out, the parent said, quoting the account given by his son.

This prompted the boy to fire the pistol and a bullet struck another boy who was walking out of the classroom, said the parent. The bullet entered the boy’s chest and pierced both lungs. He is in intensive care at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital but is out of danger, doctors said on Saturday (Jan 4).

Earlier reports said the pistol discharged accidentally while the boy was spinning it to show off.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The parent quoted his child as saying that the shooting was accidental, in that the boy had no intention of hurting his classmate.

He said he did not want to put the blame on the boy or the school, but the father of the boy must answer for his carelessness in leaving the weapon in a place where the boy could take it.

School administrators plan to meet with the parents of the fourth-graders today (Jan 6) to explain the incident and discuss measures to prevent a recurrence.

The parent said he had several questions to ask the father of the boy, adding that if the boy remained in the same classroom as his son, he would seek to transfer his son to another classroom.

If his demand was not met, he would move his son to another school, said the parent.

Meanwhile, doctors on Saturday (Jan 4) said the injured boy was safe after surgery. However, his spleen had to be removed to save his life. The boy remains under close medical care and will need to stay in hospital for at least one month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant food zones? Thermal scanners at airport! Hunting turtle egg robbers! || January 6
B100,000 reward to catch Thai Muang turtle egg thieves
Arrests net two suspects, more than 1,000 ya bah pills
Australian shoplifter charged for stealing B28k drone, police suspect B100k of brand-name goods also stolen
Govt rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine
Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers
AustCham Thailand launches appeal to help bushfire victims
Men wanted for New Year’s Eve gang attack on Layan Beach surrender to police
Activist claims customers' rights infringed by plastic bag ban
Phuket health officials scan Chinese tourist arrivals for Wuhan flu
Female student, 20, stabbed to death in attack at New Year event
US-Iran crisis spurs oil fears
Four killed in Udon Thani family tragedy
Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations
Officials vow legal action after turtle nest raided, eggs stolen

 

Phuket community
US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

New health regulations for tattooists

Oh dear PN. A simple example to counter someones opinion and you have to block it ? Ridiculous ! No ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

@Jor, No, not with whale sharks as others already start eating and body gasses release due to that. ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@SueYu2. Thank you for you reaction on my comments. So far I sense that most people not realise the ...(Read More)

Female student, 20, stabbed to death in attack at New Year event

A lot of uncontrolled violence emotions behind all these nice wais and smiles. Nothing civilized bl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

@stegee, correction. It was a Italian-thai join venture for 2 underpasses only, in which the thai w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

The Hat Yai cable car track is to short to be worth a ride. And,..shameless, foreigners have to pay ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@Pascale, what is wrong with comparing how things happen historically in Singapore , how it became S...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 