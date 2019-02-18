THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Koh Yao islander, 19, dies in motorbike accident

PHUKET: A 19-year-old man from Koh Yao Noi died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Sapam yesterday afternoon (Feb 17).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 February 2019, 06:40PM

Rescue workers and ambulance emergency responders attend to 19-year-old Weeraphat Chamnina at the scene. Photo: Krit C Sapam5307Q

Rescue workers and ambulance emergency responders attend to 19-year-old Weeraphat Chamnina at the scene. Photo: Krit C Sapam5307Q

Capt Surachate Thongsai of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Sapam, just south of the Bang Khu Underpass, at 2:50pm

Officers arrived with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers, who provided immediate first aid to the 19-year-old, identified as Weeraphat Chamnina.

The rescue workers administered CPR to Mr Weeraphat until an ambulance arrived to speed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital. However, Mr Weeraphat was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the scene police found three vehicles: a Bangkok-registered white Toyota Vios, a Phuket-registered blue Honda Wave motorbike, and a Bangkok-registered bronze-coloured Toyota pickup.

Also at the scene was a damaged full-face helmet.

The Toyota Vios was driven by 37-year-old Russian national Maxim Shadin, who told police that he was heading southbound along the road and then moved into the correct lane to make a U-turn.

Of note, the U-turn point at that location has lanes dedicated to vehicles making U-turns.

Mr Weeraphat was also travelling southbound, but continued into the oncoming lane, where he was struck by the pickup truck, driven by Panachai Nantasoyiku, Capt Surachate noted in his report.

However, Capt Surachate also noted that he had yet to press any charges for the accident.

“We still have to question witnesses who saw the incident and check CCTV footage from the area before we conclude our investigation,” he said.

The Phuket News was informed this evening that Mr Weeraphat, although only 19, is survived by his wife and two young children.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Girl, 1 year old, dead after hit by Phuket tour bus
Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police
Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist
Phuket lifeguard, 19, dies in motorbike crash
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Astonishing inability of reading and comprehending.No,it's not defending some careless handling ...(Read More)

Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

This is funny, how can RTP charge a driver for this happening due to a oils spill on the road ( duri...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Who in their right mind (anywhere in the world) will leave a bag with that amount of cash unattended...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The outfit running the tour should have been fully aware of the existence of "SSS Hyperbaric Ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

Should be no problem for people who want to retire in Thailand, they just have to prove (not claim) ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

And if a person, for a sanitary emergency or for an accident needs to use part of the 400,000 baht, ...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

Municipal refuse collection and recycling locations should be provided by every municipality. Somewh...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

What is the legal setting in Thailand regarding drugs/urine tests out there? When is it voluntarily ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

That structure in Chalong circle centre is to much. Very ugly and bombastic/pompous. Wait for the da...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

Are there no racing circuit areas in Thailand for this hobby? Organise races, have a police unit the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 