PHUKET: A 19-year-old man from Koh Yao Noi died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Sapam yesterday afternoon (Feb 17).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 February 2019, 06:40PM

Rescue workers and ambulance emergency responders attend to 19-year-old Weeraphat Chamnina at the scene. Photo: Krit C Sapam5307Q

Capt Surachate Thongsai of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Sapam, just south of the Bang Khu Underpass, at 2:50pm

Officers arrived with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers, who provided immediate first aid to the 19-year-old, identified as Weeraphat Chamnina.

The rescue workers administered CPR to Mr Weeraphat until an ambulance arrived to speed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital. However, Mr Weeraphat was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the scene police found three vehicles: a Bangkok-registered white Toyota Vios, a Phuket-registered blue Honda Wave motorbike, and a Bangkok-registered bronze-coloured Toyota pickup.

Also at the scene was a damaged full-face helmet.

The Toyota Vios was driven by 37-year-old Russian national Maxim Shadin, who told police that he was heading southbound along the road and then moved into the correct lane to make a U-turn.

Of note, the U-turn point at that location has lanes dedicated to vehicles making U-turns.

Mr Weeraphat was also travelling southbound, but continued into the oncoming lane, where he was struck by the pickup truck, driven by Panachai Nantasoyiku, Capt Surachate noted in his report.

However, Capt Surachate also noted that he had yet to press any charges for the accident.

“We still have to question witnesses who saw the incident and check CCTV footage from the area before we conclude our investigation,” he said.

The Phuket News was informed this evening that Mr Weeraphat, although only 19, is survived by his wife and two young children.