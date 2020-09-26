Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

Koh Chang resort sues expat over bad review

TRAT: An American resident of Thailand is being sued by a Koh Chang resort for giving it a bad review online, and could face up to two years in prison if found guilty.

tourismcrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 September 2020, 05:05PM

Sea View Resort on Koh Chang has a high proportion of “excellent” ratings on Tripadvisor, but one bad review in particular has angered the owners. Photo: Post File Photo

Sea View Resort on Koh Chang has a high proportion of “excellent” ratings on Tripadvisor, but one bad review in particular has angered the owners. Photo: Post File Photo

A recent visit to the Sea View Resort on the island in Trat province landed Wesley Barnes in trouble after he wrote unflattering reviews about his holiday on Tripadvisor, one of the world’s most popular vacation review portals, Bangkok Post reports.

“The Sea View Resort owner filed a complaint that the defendant had posted unfair reviews on his hotel on the Tripadvisor website,” Col Thanapon Taemsara of the Koh Chang police told AFP.

He said Mr Barnes was accused of causing “damage to the reputation of the hotel”, and of quarrelling with staff over not paying a corkage fee for alcohol he had brought to the hotel.

Mr Barnes, who works in Thailand, was arrested by immigration police and returned to Koh Chang where he was briefly detained and then freed on bail.

According to the Tripadvisor review Mr Barnes posted in July, he encountered “unfriendly staff” who “act like they don’t want anyone here”.

Mr Barnes and the Sea View Resort did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sea View, a 156-room resort on Kai Bae Beach was founded in 1989 and is ranked 10th out of 85 properties on Koh Chang that have been reviewed on TripAdvisor. It has received 1,922 reviews, with 1,090 of them rating the resort excellent, 580 very good, 170 average, 48 poor and 32 terrible.

Defamation laws in Thailand have long been seen as problematic, as they are frequently used by businesses and influential figures to intimidate critics.

The maximum sentence under the law is two years in prison, along with a 200,000-baht fine.

One example that stands out in Thailand involves the Lop Buri poultry farm Thammakaset Co Ltd, a supplier to the agribusiness giant Betagro. A complaint filed in 2016 with the National Human Rights Commission alleged that migrant workers at the farm were forced to work up to 20 hours a day, were paid less than the minimum wage and had their identity documents confiscated.

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare in August 2016 ordered Thammakaset to pay the workers 1.7 million baht in compensation and damages, but the money was not handed over until 2019.

The retribution has been incessant. Thammakaset over the past four years has filed 39 criminal and civil complaints against 22 individuals including migrant workers, journalists, human rights defenders and one media company.

In December 2019, a court in Lop Buri sentenced Suchanee Cloitre, then working for Voice TV, to two years in prison for criminal libel for a comment she tweeted about the grievances against the company. She is free on bail pending an appeal.

Her conviction stemmed from her use of the words “slave labour” in a report on the compensation order.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Seven killed, 40 hurt in Korat bus-lorry crash
Female prisoner escapes from Phuket hospital
Financial Thaimes: Warren Buffett’s top three investment tips
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration deadline looms! 7-day Thailand quarantine? Re-infections of Covid? || September 25
DSI to investigate Sripanwa land claims
Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend
Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude
Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds
Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn

 

Phuket community
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

I regularly visit a small 'western orientated' restaurant in Chalong. It typically has 4/5 c...(Read More)

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

Big safety words of a deputy minister who doesn't know anything about 'seamanship'. As l...(Read More)

Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

With a ticket for 50 years in thai jail in his pocket, but out on bail ( why, even with appeal succe...(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Well, it seems there is at least 1 Thai Office were the lights are on, and the brains are working. ....(Read More)

Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

Extend all VISA s until at least 31 Dec as Malaysia has done. Stop hassling us and the people workin...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Sure there are now tourists arriving in October after reading that probably in November Q-time goes ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Mis-masked vendor handing food to the PM mirrors the complacency now evident all over. Second wave ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

$3-6000 for a two week stay on a hotel's property. Where in the Riviera are we talking? Get r...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered

Years ago I been told from the Experts that there is a 3rd buoy always on standby and every year thi...(Read More)

Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 