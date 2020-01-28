Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to the late star

BASKETBALL: An outpouring of grief over the death of Kobe Bryant continued on Monday as thousands of fans gathered by murals of the NBA legend’s face and brought tributes of basketballs, sneakers and candles to the arena where he made his name.

By AFP

Tuesday 28 January 2020, 09:07AM

At the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, several hundred shocked fans gathered to pay tribute at the venue which witnessed many of Bryant's career highlights. Photo: AFP

Basketballs are left outside Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School, where basketball legend Kobe Bryant formally attended school, after his passing, on January 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history. Photo: AFP

Luis Villanueva lights a candle in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan 26). Photo: AFP

“Kobe, Kobe, Kobe!” chanted a crowd milling about in LA Live, an entertainment district next to the Staples Center, the home court of Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers.

“MVP, MVP, MVP!” people also shouted a day after the 41-year-old Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

At noon, radio stations observed a minute and eight seconds of silence – eight for the jersey number he wore early in his career. Later it would be 24.

Hard work

At one corner of the plaza, people used chalk or markers to write tributes to Bryant, such as “Kobe forever”, right on the pavement.

Jonathan Arroyo, 23, arrived early in the morning and wrote MVP many times on the plaza grounds.

“He just meant the world to me. I wasn't actually really into basketball until Kobe did his thing. Thank God I saw him play. He is my MVP until the day I die,” Arroyo said.

Anthony Jackson, 62, said Bryant, widely regarded as one of the sport’s best players ever, was all about hard work – with no bragging.

“What he achieved in life, didn’t take anything for granted, and he was just being a good person,” said Jackson, who also expressed hope that a memorial service will be held at the Staples Center.

Cynthia Graham, 48, said she used to make sacrifices to see Bryant play.

“I used to cut work just to go to a Lakers game and my check would get docked, but it was worth it. If I got my check docked to see a game, trust me, I’ll do it back again to get to his funeral,”said Graham.

There is still no word on funeral arrangements for Bryant and his daughter.

Fans also gathered at the Mamba Sports Academy, which Bryant founded in Thousand Oaks, an hour from the Staples Center. Its name plays on his nickname, the “Black Mamba”.

There, the scene was also one of tears, silence, flowers and candles.

Shain Hrehniy, who works in an Apple store, cried as he carried his son in his arms.

“I’m just heartbroken by what happened. Heartbroken for his family. I wanted to bring my son so that he can see his dad's favourite basketball player,” said Hrehniy.

“The fact that Kobe Bryant was here and what he’s doing for the kids and the community. This is what this place is for. It’s because he was doing all the stuff he’s doing for the community,” said sound engineer Roscoe Gray.

“So I have to come here and just pay tribute and get the energy. I’m going to come here every day now. Just every day stop here to get that type of energy and remind myself – you can be whatever you want to be as long as you push yourself.”

Jose Garcia, a caregiver, said he got to see young Gianna Bryant play basketball a few times. Bryant himself used to say she showed much promise.

“Always thought that I would see her grow up. And actually, it was really inspiring to see her,” Garcia said.

Feds probe helicopter crash

Federal investigators on Monday sifted through the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and eight other people, hoping to find clues to what caused the accident that stunned the world.

Bryant, 41, was traveling Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when the Sikorsky S-76 slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, northwest of LA. There were no survivors.

A five-time NBA champion for his only team, the LA Lakers, and a double Olympic gold medalist, Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

He was traveling on his private helicopter from Orange County, where he lived, to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the crash.

Kurt Keetz, a pilot who said he flew Bryant from 2014 to 2016, told the Los Angeles Times he suspects the crash was most likely caused by bad weather rather than engine trouble.

“The likelihood of a catastrophic twin-engine failure on that aircraft – it just doesn't happen,” he said.

The fog was heavy enough on Sunday that the Los Angeles Police Department grounded its helicopters until the afternoon, spokesman Josh Rubeinstein told AFP.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also had no helicopters flying Sunday morning, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

The Washington Post, citing air traffic control audio recordings, reported however that Bryant’s pilot had received clearance to fly.

Witnesses told local media the helicopter appeared to be flying very low and seemed to struggle before it slammed into a hillside.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics battled across hilly terrain to reach the flaming wreckage but found no survivors.

‘LA feels empty’

Villanueva said the recovery effort would probably take days because the steep terrain at the crash site made it a “logistical nightmare”.

Apart from Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the other passengers on the flight included baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball at the same club as Gianna.

Christina Mauser, an assistant coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team, was also killed along with Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter.

News of the crash reverberated across the globe and hundreds gathered at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where Bryant wowed fans for 20 years, placing flowers, candles and messages for their fallen hero.

"It’s unbelievable that he is gone," said Esmeralda Cisneros. "Everyone feels empty. California and LA feel empty without him.

Tributes have also flooded in from former US presidents, pop stars and athletes from different sports, a sign of how the man known as the “Black Mamba” had transcended basketball.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Barack Obama tweeted.

The NBA announced that it had postponed Tuesday’s Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clipper in the wake of the tragedy.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” a statement said.

Bryant’s career began in 1996, straight out of high school. On top of his NBA championship wins, he helped the US squad of all-stars to Olympic titles in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

Fairytale farewell

Bryant bowed out of the NBA in 2016, scoring 60 points in a fairytale farewell appearance at the Staples Center.

The son of former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the Lakers legend was born in Philadelphia while his father played for the 76ers.

The elder Bryant played from 1984 to 1991 in Italy, giving young Kobe a global worldview as he grew up dreaming of following his dad into the NBA.

He would eventually join the ranks of professionals at the age of 17, jumping directly into the NBA, only the sixth player to make such a leap.

At 18, Bryant became, at the time, the youngest player or starter in an NBA game and the youngest winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

With Bryant alongside Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers captured three straight NBA crowns from 2000-2002, returning the team to glory days unseen since 1988.

Bryant’s career was almost derailed in 2003 when he was arrested in Colorado over a sexual assault complaint filed by a 19-year-old hotel employee where Bryant was staying ahead of knee surgery.

He admitted to adultery but denied an accusation of rape and the case was dropped in 2004 after the accuser refused to testify.

A separate civil suit was settled under terms kept private.

After his playing career, Bryant branched out into the entertainment industry.

In 2018, he won an Oscar for his animated short film Dear Basketball, a love letter to the sport which brought him fame and fortune. The film was made available for free on Monday on Vimeo and the dearbasketball.com website.