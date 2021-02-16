BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Knight Frank releases report on ‘State of Phuket Luxury and Upscale Hotel Market 2020, Outlook 2021’

Knight Frank releases report on ‘State of Phuket Luxury and Upscale Hotel Market 2020, Outlook 2021’

PHUKET: Following the recent reports on the state of Phuket’s condo and villa markets, Knight Frank Thailand have now issued a report on the ‘State of Phuket Luxury and Upscale Hotel Market in 2020, and Outlook for 2021’.

propertytourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 February 2021, 04:01PM

Graph 3: Phuket’s luxury and upscale hotel performance. Image: Knight Frank

Graph 3: Phuket’s luxury and upscale hotel performance. Image: Knight Frank

Graph 1: Phuket’s international visitor arrivals. Image: Knight Frank

Graph 1: Phuket’s international visitor arrivals. Image: Knight Frank

Graph 2: Phuket’s luxury and upscale hotel stock. Image: Knight Frank

Graph 2: Phuket’s luxury and upscale hotel stock. Image: Knight Frank

Image: Knight Frank

Image: Knight Frank

Carlos Martinez, Director of Research and Consultancy, Knight Frank Thailand

Carlos Martinez, Director of Research and Consultancy, Knight Frank Thailand

« »

The report has been drafted by Carlos Martinez, Director of Research and Consultancy, Knight Frank Thailand. His report in full is as follows:

The number of international arrivals in Phuket went from an all-time high with over 5.3 million in 2019 to hit rock bottom with just over 1.0 million in 2020, a decline of 80%, as the airport remained closed for international arrivals since April 2020 due to the travel restrictions imposed locally and globally to prevent the further spread of the ongoing outbreak. 

As a result, hotel occupancy rates plummeted.

Some hotel operators temporarily suspended operations, and others offered discounts on room rates, and promotion campaigns to attract the domestic-only demand.

This is particularly harmful to the island’s economy as over 90% of the tourism income came from foreign visitors before the pandemic, in 2019.

To offset the lack of foreign visitors, the government launched a plan on July 15 to encourage domestic traveling consisting of the ‘we plan together’ campaign, which subsidizes 40% of hotel expenditures and airfares. Yet, the number of domestic arrivals were down by 64% y-o-y in 2020.

The Chinese market continued to be the main source market in 2020 even though it declined in the first quarter by 33.8% YoY to 1.06 million as the Chinese government imposed outbound travel restrictions in January 2020.

Supply and Demand

Patong beach comprises the majority of the luxury and upscale hotel supply at 24% of the total supply followed by Karon (15%), Bang Tao (14%), Kata (13%), and Kamala (10%). 

In 2H 2020, no new luxury or upscale hotel opened in Phuket. At the end of 2020, there were 22,824 luxury and upscale hotel rooms in Phuket.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

As the international travel restrictions continued, the occupancy rate of luxury and upscale hotels in Phuket dropped further in the second half of the year to 14%. The overall occupancy rate for 2020 fell 34 percentage points YoY to 26%.

The temporary closure of the Phuket International Airport from April to September 2020, resulted in the lowest level of hotel occupancy rate forcing some hotel operators to suspend their operations until market recovery.

The average daily rate (ADR) of luxury and upscale hotels fell 7% YoY to B3,750 making this drop a record low for the past few years. Hotels compete to attract the domestic market by offering lower rates before the launch of the government ‘We Travel Together’ program.

Outlook

Mr Martinez added in 2020, only one hotel opened in the first half of the year; Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach with 600 rooms. Seven hotels postponed their openings due to the current epidemic situation, totaling 2,077 rooms. These include Dhawa Phuket hotel (150 rooms), Pamooko Pamooka (512 rooms), Ramada Plaza Grand Himalai Resort (426 rooms), Utopia Mai Khao (92 rooms), The Beach Plaza (730 rooms), and Angsana Oceanview (116 rooms), in the upscale segment, and 137 Pillars Resort Phuket (51 rooms) in the luxury segment.

Phuket has been one of the hardest-hit destinations in Thailand in 2020. In April, the Government ordered temporary mass hotel closures as the province was hit by a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The Phuket International Airport reopened for domestic arrivals in June 2020, after a two-month closure due to the pandemic. In the second half of 2020, AOT only recorded 775,118 domestic passenger arrivals, a 57% YoY decline. Yet, the average length of stay of domestic tourists is less than half than that of foreign tourists, averaging 1.8 days only, thus contributing weakly to a significant increase in hotel occupancy levels. 

Overall, we expect the average occupancy rate for luxury and upscale hotels in Phuket to continue to levels below 25%, and the ADR to continue low in the first half of 2021.

The outlook for 2021 is not promising, as the second COVID-19 wave at the beginning of the year prompted the government to impose further travel restrictions at a provincial level, in addition to the pandemic spread records in the main source international markets. Also, the Chinese government continues to enforce a ban on Chinese outgoings, the main source market. Thus, hotel business closures and extensions of existing temporarily suspended businesses are expected to happen given the low demand for hotel rooms.

Phuket hotel market will only recover once the foreign visitors are back to the island, however, Thai borders are likely to remain closed for international visitors until the population gets vaccinated which might take most of the year 2021. Subject to the success of the vaccine implementation, an optimistic expectation would be a quick recovery starting in 2022, achieving pre-COVID levels in 2023. Although other negative factors might affect the number of international and domestic travelers such as the global economic uncertainty, visitors’ confidence in traveling, and appreciation of the Thai baht, the pent up demand will likely drive the recovery after the lift of global travel restrictions, especially from the main source markets; China, Russia, and Europe, that showed a quick rebound after other disasters in the past such as SARS and the Tsunami, returning after only one season.

This unprecedented situation presents the opportunity for the hospitality industry in the island to widen their focus towards domestic demand, and become somewhat less dependent on foreign tourists, resulting in a better balance between domestic and foreign visitors, particularly considering the high accommodation supply in the form of hotels and condominiums for rent.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suphan Buri warns Phuket after COVID-positive expat visits on holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Shopping Mall’ app scammer caught while trying to flee Thailand! || February 16
Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies
Free rabies vaccination campaign launching in Chalong
Arrivals from Bangkok may face quarantine in Phang Nga
Extended quarantine for returnees from Africa considered
Phuket medical team returns from Samut Sakhon
Aid deadline pushed back after registration ‘havoc’
Cabinet approves B50bn in loans for tourism sector
First COVID shots by month-end, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Was the man found in Phuket drainpipe killed? Volunteer medic beaten at Bangkok protest! || February 15
Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 
Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving
Rewat takes office as PPAO President
Phuket marks a COVID Valentine’s Day

 

Phuket community
Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

If true then how come the domain reg was 15 months ago - it was all renewed in January - and all na...(Read More)

Ricciardo aiming for McLaren podium as Norris warns of pressure

I wonder what else Daniel Ricciardo dreams about/ After Mercedes' complete dominance for years,...(Read More)

Aid deadline pushed back after registration ‘havoc’

Well, what are they doing to make sure these people are impoverished because of the COVID crisis? Be...(Read More)

Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

It is about time Thailand should have a independent ''Flying Internal Affairs Squad', ba...(Read More)

Hotels urge CCSA to lift booze ban

Booze Ban. Always good for nothing. However, Thai Officialdom is always using it falsely as a '...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

“Try again“ Everyone now this it’s a gaming, you lose or win. If you complain about this, you ...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Well every one now this it’s a gaming, you lose or win. You all complain about this risk a ticket ...(Read More)

Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

A Lt of Police of RTP station Thalang will be investigated by his own friends at Thalang police stat...(Read More)

Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning

.... not touched by the Thai 'law'. But why to legalize foreign workers, as there is a '...(Read More)

Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning

Word-twisting labour Minister. That 655,000 illegals stepped forward doesn't mean there are not ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design

 