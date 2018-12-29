THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Klopp taking nothing for granted despite Liverpool lead

FOOTBALL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the fact his side top the Premier League table heading into New Year counts for little.

Football
By AFP

Saturday 29 December 2018, 04:05PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not taking anything for granted as Liverpool establishes a clear lead at the top of the English Premier League table. Photo: AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not taking anything for granted as Liverpool establishes a clear lead at the top of the English Premier League table. Photo: AFP

The Anfield club are six points clear at the summit as they take on Arsenal tonight (12:30am, Sunday Phuket time).

Tottenham Hotspur are second on 45 points while defending champions Manchester City have slipped to third place on 44 points.

Liverpool, however, have not won the English title in the Premier League era – their last domestic Championship crown came back in 1990.

And with Tottenham having hammered Everton, Liverpool’s local rivals, 6-2 last Sunday (Dec 23), Klopp does not expect to have things all his own way during the rest of the season.

“You (the media) make these stories about who is in and who is out,” said Klopp.

“I saw the game against Everton who played absolutely more than okay and then they (Spurs) hit pretty much everything and it was really impressive how Tottenham did.

“The same will happen to Arsenal and Chelsea. No decision is made, why should it be? Nobody should feel safe, no one should feel out of the race. It is not a time to think about it.

“For me they (Tottenham) were never out so why should people be surprised they are now in? A lot of teams are in whatever you call the title race and that is how it should be.”

The German added, "That is maybe only the difference to last year when pretty much nobody was in any more at this time and that is good for all supporters out there.

QSI International School Phuket

“Being unbeaten in the league until December is not something I had too often in my life. We did really well so far, and we have to do even better from now on. That’s the challenge for us.”

Liverpool fans know only too well that being top at Christmas is no guarantee of the league title.

There may have only been two occasions in the past 10 years where the team top on December 25 failed to win the Premier League but in both instances it was Liverpool, in 2008 and 2014, who could not complete the job.

Only James Milner among Liverpool’s current squad knows what it’s like to win the Premier League, having been a member of Manchester City’s victorious squads in 2012 and 2014.

But Klopp, who won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, insisted, “I know that all players who have won the title, at one time it was their first time.

“You don’t know what is more important, is it experience, potential, attitude, desire or joy, being completely fresh having never had it before?

“Experience is always good if you are young enough to use it. We have to use all experience from the last games, especially from the last season, and that's much more important.

“Character is always very important but with these boys there is no doubt about that because we achieved already in the past big things: finals, good positions in the league.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool open up six-point lead as Man City lose again at Leicester
Champions League is coming: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools tourney to highlight development
Unchosen One: Manchester United sack Mourinho in bid to turn season round
Chelsea suspend four fans after Sterling racial abuse row
Thai coach unruffled by tough Fifa Women’s World Cup draw
Cruzeiro Soccer Schools top Futsal League
Mark Hughes sacked as Southampton manager
Thailand ready to end Bukit Jalil jinx
Thailand beat Singapore to advance in Suzuki Cup
We will top the group, says Thai football coach
Rajevac eyes good result
Leicester City players, staff in Bangkok to pay respects to Vichai
BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy compete in the 2018 Borneo Cup
Vichai’s body returns home for final farewell
Vichai’s son vows to continue family mission

 

Phuket community
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

..... Yup, no tickets for speeding. Simply because the Phuket RTP never, never checks on speeding. ...(Read More)

Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year

So after January 2 there is no security in any piers in phuket is what you say Mr Somchai...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Patong has lost much of its character due to over development and over supply. Fiasco's over be...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

Yes K,dozens of road blocks daily,24 hours,365 days a year. That would be perfect. Living in a total...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

"Only Asians and Russians go there now.." Seems like hinny can't even read the stats. ...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

And where is the term "Toxic haze"coming from ?...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

Compare RTP reports over the years. It is all so childish. What ever happened has nothing to do with...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

"0 fined for speeding," now we know the figures are BS....(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

Wow, the record list shows what is so very wrong on Phuket Island. ...The absence of normal daily 3...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

This is of course to be expected but is genuinely sad for Thailand. When the coup happened it looked...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show

 