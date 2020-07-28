Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

FOOTBALL: Jurgen Klopp was voted the League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year yesterday (July 27) after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait to win the Premier League.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 28 July 2020, 09:00AM

Jurgen Klopp has been named LMA Manger of the Year. Photo: AFP

Jurgen Klopp has been named LMA Manger of the Year. Photo: AFP

Klopp led Liverpool to the Premier League title in the same season they were FIFA Club World champions.

The German’s award was announced by former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, after whom the trophy is now named.

“Jurgen, fantastic,” Ferguson said on Sky Sports. “We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool 30 years since winning that league, incredible.

“You thoroughly deserved it. The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

“I’ll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done.”

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp said of Ferguson: “I know it’s not 100% appropriate as a Liverpool manager but I admire him. I remember he was the first British manager I met.

“We had breakfast. I’m not sure how much he remembers but I remember because for me this moment was like meeting the Pope. It was absolutely great and from that first season we clicked.

“I didn’t think at this moment I would have a trophy in my hands named after him.”

Chris Wilder, last year’s winner of the award, settled for the runner-up spot this time after Sheffield United’s impressive first season back in the Premier League.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Meanwhile, Klopp wants to retain a lean squad to ensure Liverpool remain competitive next season.

The Reds boss used 24 players in the Premier League this term.

Klopp gave chances to some of the club’s academy players in the FA and League Cups to cope with fixture congestion.

But he believes keeping as small a core as possible keeps the players on their toes.

“The solution cannot be to have a much bigger squad for the specific moment and then realise you cannot use all the players,” Klopp said.

“These players can only play the football they play because they know they are needed.

“They are all human beings and nobody can be held back for a year and then on the last day of the year be told, ‘Now we need you’.

“In between now and then there must be a lot of training and support and challenges stuff like this.

“The size of the squad is not that important to me, the quality of the squad is very much so.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wickets, runs and socially distanced fans – cricket in the coronavirus era
Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win
Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots on final day of Premier League
European football and survival up for grabs in Premier League finale
No F1 Grand Prix this year in US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada
Maiden pro success for cool Atthaya
No change in T1 restart date
Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51
WTA, ATP tennis cancel all tournaments in China over coronavirus
Phuket based Yan shows No Mercy as he takes UFC crown
Will anyone catch Mercedes?
Undefeated Wanheng to fight again
Klopp delighted by trophy lift after Liverpool hit Chelsea for five
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief
Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone

 

Phuket community
Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

@Kurt You really should read the article again.Maybe it will help you to understand their anger and ...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

@ Sir Burr, you are right. As I wrote Phuket should LEAVE that status aparte thinking. We all see to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

There is no 'early start' in sight, at least not till end of August. By than the western Sum...(Read More)

Claim that Vorayuth ‘had drugs in blood’

Wow, must have cost a lot of 'understanding money' for the police to keep this drugs report ...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

Of course Phuket is different! No other province relies on foreign tourism to the extent that Phuket...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

Now PM-General Prayut has to take lead, and proves the world something substantial about justice in ...(Read More)

Phuket students hold anti-government protest

Thai students deserve a lot of support. None of their demonstrations in Thailand are against the Mon...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

Perhaps Phuket should leave the idea alone that it is different, something special, and become more ...(Read More)

Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces

How 'convenient' for these witnesses to have appeared after all this time. One wonders what...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

The attorney general 'only heard about the decision from media coverage'? If this is (unbeli...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 