Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Klopp absent as Liverpool youngsters reach FA Cup fifth round

Klopp absent as Liverpool youngsters reach FA Cup fifth round

FOOTBALL: Liverpool’s youngest ever team proved manager Jurgen Klopp was right to rest his stars as they reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 win against third-tier Shrewsbury yesterday (Feb 4).

FA-CupFootball
By AFP

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 10:58AM

Curtis Jones became Liverpool’s youngest ever captain as his side defeated Shrewsbury in the FA Cup yesterday (Feb 4) to set up a fith round tie at Chelsea. Photo: AFP

Curtis Jones became Liverpool’s youngest ever captain as his side defeated Shrewsbury in the FA Cup yesterday (Feb 4) to set up a fith round tie at Chelsea. Photo: AFP

Klopp and his entire first team were all absent for the fourth round replay at Anfield as part of the club’s winter break.

The Liverpool manager was criticised for disrespecting the FA Cup, but his youngsters proved up to the task and their mature display was rewarded when Ro-Shaun Williams headed the decisive own goal in the closing stages.

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the last 16 at Stamford Bridge in March as they remain on course for a potential treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Klopp had turned over the responsibility of leading Liverpool to the club’s under-23 coach Neil Critchley, who also took charge when the Reds played an under-strength side for their League Cup quarter-final defeat at Aston Villa earlier this season.

On that occasion, Klopp had a better excuse for his absence as Liverpool were in Qatar on course to win the Club World Cup.

This time, it was purely his decision to ignore the FA Cup, but resting Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and company at least gave fans a glimpse of the next generation.

With an average age of 19 years and 102 days, it was Liverpool’s youngest ever starting line-up in all competitions.

There were seven teenagers, including 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, while Pedro Chirivella was the oldest player in the team at 22.

Liverpool-born teenager Curtis Jones became the club’s youngest captain at 19 years and five days.

Liverpool had blown a two-goal lead in that original meeting, but several of these youngsters had helped stun Everton in the third round and once again they showcased their potential.

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool almost fell behind in the 58th minute when Shaun Whalley headed home, only to see VAR disallow the goal for offside against one of his team-mates in the build-up.

Liverpool made the most of that escape to win it in the 75th minute.

Neco Williams’ long pass looked harmless but Ro-Shaun Williams tried to head back to O’Leary and, with the Shrewsbury keeper way off his line, the ball looped over him into the empty net.

La Boucherie

“The manager sent a message prior to the game with some words of advice and support, which was fantastic,” Critchley said of his contact with Klopp.

“He is delighted with the performance. There was a message at half-time and at full-time.

“He said Chelsea away could be an opportunity for one or two of them and they put in a performance tonight.”

Newcastle survive

Newcastle reached the fifth round for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic 3-2 win at third tier Oxford.

Sean Longstaff opened the scoring in the 16th minute and Joelinton got on the scoresheet in the 30th minute, netting just his third goal since his big-money move from Hoffenheim last year.

But Liam Kelly got one back with a fine free-kick in the 84th minute before Nathan Holland equalised deep into stoppage-time.

Allan Saint-Maximin saved Newcastle’s blushes four minutes from the end of extra-time to clinch a trip to second-tier West Bromwich Albion.

Wayne Rooney booked an emotional clash with his former club Manchester United as second tier Derby cruised to a 4-2 win over Northampton at Pride Park.

Rooney scored Derby’s fourth goal from the penalty spot to wrap up an emphatic victory that brought the prize of a reunion with 12-time FA Cup winners United.

The former England star, who recently joined Derby after a spell with DC United, spent 13 years with the Old Trafford club and won a host of major trophies before returning to Everton in 2017.

“He’s going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special,” Derby boss Phillip Cocu said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand roast Turkmenistan in Fed Cup opener
South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show
Thais suffer early setback in Tokyo bid
Phuket confirmed as future venue for Amazing Thailand Marathon
What we learned from the opening round of the Six Nations
Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl win
Liverpool move 22 points clear as Manchester City lose at Spurs
Kenin triumphs at Australian Open
Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set epic to win eighth Australian Open
Political storm hits Super Bowl as candidate ads make debut
Klopp plays down record-breaking Reds as title looms near
Phuket charity golf event confirmed to aid victims of the Australian bushfire disaster
KCC continues winning streak, holding off brave Misfits
Thai weightlifting board resigns after fresh doping allegations
Coronavirus chaos in China’s sporting calendar

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Cassia Phuket

 