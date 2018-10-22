Start From: Saturday 17 November 2018, 06:30AM to Saturday 17 November 2018, 11:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

KIS Phuket is holding its second annual KIS FUN RUN 2018 at King Rama 9 Park on Saturday 17 November 2018 at 6.30- 11 AM,aimed to raise funds for The Good Shepherd Center, Phuket Town. Last year the event was very successful, raising more than 200,000THB in aid of the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. This year, aiming to make it an even more successful event, KIS has invited all teachers, staff and students from the 11 branches of Kajonkiet Group which consists of more than 5,000 students. There will be 3 distances to run ; 800 M, 2 KM and 4 KM. If you would like to join the event or to become a sponsor, please contact act@kisp.academy or call 076 684 445-8. Together, we can make a difference !