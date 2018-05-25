KIS End of Year Show

Start From: Friday 22 June 2018, 12:00PM to Saturday 23 June 2018, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Each June since opening in 2011, Kajonkiet International School,Phuket has hosted an end of academic year theatre production. This June, our End of Year Show is Dr.Dolittle JR. The production will be held at Kajonkiet International School,Phuket, 125/1 Soi The Valley 1, Praphuketkaew Road Kathu,Phuket on Friday 22 June and Saturday 23 June. This exciting production filled with unforgettable songs and characters is a fun-filled presentation of music and drama by KIS students to be enjoyed by both the school and the wider community. We warmly invite you to participate in this particular event!