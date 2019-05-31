THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

BANGKOK: King Power Duty Free Co has won the bid to operate duty-free shops at Suvarnabhumi airport for another 10 years, Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has announced.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 May 2019, 05:33PM

The duty free shopping area operated by King Power Duty Free Co at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Walailak Keeratipipatpong / Bangkok Post

AoT Executive Vice-President Wichai Bunyu said of all three contenders, King Power received the top score of 90 in terms of financial returns.

"The promised return is higher than what we've received and exceeds our expectations," he said.

The first runner-up, a group led by Bangkok Airways, got 80 points, he said, adding AoT would submit the bidding result to its board on June 19 for approval.

King Power Duty Free has operated duty-free shops at Suvarnabhumi since its opening in 2006. The contract will end in September next year.

The other contender at the bidding was Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Plc.

King Power Group through King Power Suvarnabhumi Co was also vying for a contract to operate other commercial spaces at Suvarnabhumi and planned to bid for another contract to run duty-free shops at Phuket, Hat Yai and Chiang Mai airports.

