THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

BANGKOK: King Power Duty Free Co has won a bid to run duty-free shops at Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai airports, Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) announced today (June 10).

transporttourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 10 June 2019, 06:33PM

King Power staff await customers to pick up their purchased items at the International Passenger Terminal on 3rd floor at Phuket International Airport. Photo: King Power Duty Free

King Power staff await customers to pick up their purchased items at the International Passenger Terminal on 3rd floor at Phuket International Airport. Photo: King Power Duty Free

AoT said in a statement that the winning bidder for the operation of the three regional airports was King Power as it offered highest returns than its two rivals and also received the highest scores.

A consortium led by Bangkok Airways Plc and a venture led by Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Plc also entered bids for the rights to operate duty-free franchise outlets at the three international airports.

AoT Senior Executive Vice-President Wichai Bunyu said the decision will be submitted to the committee in charge of revenue on Wednesday and then to the board for approval on June 19.

He said King Power offered higher returns than the airport agency had expected and the process was transparent.

King Power on May 31 won the bid to operate duty-free shop Suvarnabhumi airport for another 10 years. On the same day, it won another 10-year contract to operate the commercial zone at the airport.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

Vitavas Vibhagool, Managing Director of Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Plc, said after the bidding King Power received a score of 96 points, 10 more than his group did.

The Bangkok Airways alliance scored 84, he added.

The next duty-free bid will be for Don Mueang International Airport after the contract expires in September 2022.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists
Strong headwind slows growth
THAI profits take Q1 nosedive
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran
Visa-on-arrival waiver extension in the works
Phuket superyacht arrivals set record in Thailand
Grab legalisation inches forward
ACT flags airport graft risk
Phuket airport braces for Chinese New Year
Airports ready for Chinese New Year surge
Simpson Marine to present nine exciting line-ups at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous
Jam-packed 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens
Pabuk leaves trail of damage in wake
AoT expects 3.1mn travellers for the holidays
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Driving Growth Of Marine Leisure Tourism In Thailand

 

Phuket community
US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

Why no activities with the Phuket Navy League?...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

This morning when people/pest control firms called PWA 076-319173, the calls were not answered....(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

Anyway, who wants to buy this Phoenix wreck? It never will become sea worthy, and if so, no chinese ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong gets further and further behind about what is attractive for tourists. Just alone the bad sme...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

I just love the spacious clean footpaths and the pedestrian crossings with their own traffic lights ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Who wants to be surrounded by aggressive touts pushing ping pong shows? You fight your way past one ...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

'A smart town like Singapore" That would be the worst case.Why doesn't the serial poste...(Read More)

TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism

Maybe that is what they can do with the Phoenix...clean it up for use as a low-budget yacht trip opt...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Lot of times there is complete absence of thinking/being considered about other people ( see photos)...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: In too deep

Hey, maybe capitalism really does suck the marrow from the bones of society. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Baan and Beyond
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 