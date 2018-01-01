The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
King's New Year speech: Nation shows 'resilience, calm'

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King conveyed moral support and wished good health to the people in his New Year message to the nation Sunday evening. The national broadcast was held about 8pm on New Year's eve.

Bangkok Post

Monday 1 January 2018, 11:22AM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun gives his New Year's address on Sunday. Photo: Royal Household Bureau
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun gives his New Year's address on Sunday. Photo: Royal Household Bureau

The King said he wishes the people happiness, success, prosperity and clear wisdom.

The King said many important events have taken place in the country in the past year and the people have managed to pull through them well and with resilience and calm.

They have also done so in a consistent and determined fashion and with the mindfulness and reason that befits the circumstances.

This had been achieved for the benefit and happiness of everyone and the country.

His Majesty seeks the powers of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the sacred forces to protect the people and give them morale for the sake of national strength, he said.

Meanwhile, the public are allowed to sign the book of blessings for His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of New Year on Monday at the Sahathai Samakom Pavilion in the Grand Palace from 7:30am to 5pm, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

In addition, palaces in the regions will be opened for people to sign New Year messages for His Majesty the King.

The palaces are Bhubing Palace in Chiang Mai, Phu Phan palace in Sakon Nakhon, Thaksin Palace in Narathiwat, Warophat Phiman Throne Hall at Bang Pa-In Palace in Ayutthaya, Sanam Chandra Palace in Nakhon Pathom, Pak Phanang Royal Palace in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Klai Kang Won in Hua Hin of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The King issued a New Year's greeting card wishing the best for Thais.

The cover of the card features the emblems of the Chakri dynasty, of Queen Sirikit and His Majesty's royal emblem.

Inside the card, on the left-hand side, there are drawings of families doing activities in three seasons.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

In the summer a family enjoys outdoor activities while the rainy season shows people holding umbrellas with rain falling.

A drawing of a family playing in snow and with a Christmas tree represents winter.

The drawings are accompanied by two messages.

One reads: “Be happy in every season, because we walk hand in hand guided by mindfulness.”

The other reads: “Be happy in physical health and mental health with intelligence, love and compassion. We are ready to move forward. Happy New Year and ever after.”

The card is signed and dated Jan 1, 2018.

Appearing on the right-hand side of the card are two pictures; one of the late King at the top and other of Queen Sirikit and His Majesty.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn also drew and sent a New Year's card to the nation. The Thai-language message says:

May the powers of the Three Gems (the Lord Buddha, dharma and the sangha), the sacred forces and the virtues bless you with inner strength, ease of mind and happiness always.

Read original story here.

 

 
